Authorities ID man killed, man hurt while repairing tractor

News

DURANGO, Iowa (AP) – Authorities have released the names of a man killed and another injured while repairing a tractor in Dubuque County. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office identified the dead man as 84-year-old Cletus Klein, who lived in Durango, and the injured man as his 53-year-old son, Randy Klein, also of Durango.

The accident occurred at a farm around 2 p.m. Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the tractor slipped into gear during the repairs and ran over the two men.