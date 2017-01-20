Audubon hosts AHSTW in basketball doubleheader tonight on KJAN

Sports

The Audubon Wheelers will play host to the AHSTW Lady Vikes and Vikings tonight in a basketball doubleheader and we’ll have coverage on KJAN. Both match-ups promise to good battles as the previous meetings were close games back on December 9th.

Audubon eked out a win in the first meeting 42-40 and the Wheelers now have a 7-4 overall record. They are led by Sydney Obermeier who averages 13 points per game. The AHSTW Lady Vikes come into the game with a 5-8 record and are led by Morgan Eckmann who averages 11 points per outing.

The boys game back on December 9th was a 75-67 win for AHSTW. The Vikings are have two players that average in double figures with RJ Harris averaging 17 points per game and Rhett Welsh with 14 points per contest. The Vikings are 12-1 on the season with their only loss coming at Logan-Magnolia. Audubon uses a balanced scoring attack with four players averaging in double figures. Tate Killeen averages 19 points per game, Josh Lange 13, Lane Lawson 13, and Tyler Riebhoff 12. Audubon is 8-3 on the season.

Chris Parks and Mike Smith will have the call of the games tonight on KJAN. Tune in on AM1220, FM101.1, online at kjan.com, on the KJAN mobile app, or watch on KJANTV. Pregame will start at 5:50pm before the tip of the girls game at 6:00pm.