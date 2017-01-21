Audubon girls ride early lead to win over AHSTW

Sports

The Audubon Wheelers girls basketball team jumped out to an early 8-0 lead over AHSTW on Friday night and rode away to a 49-31 win. The Wheelers lead 14-8 at the end of the first quarter and pushed the lead to nine by halftime. Audubon then used free throws to put the game out of reach in the third with a 37-21 lead.

Sydney Obermeier was Audubon’s leading scorer on the night with 16 points. Claire Olsen had 11 first half points on her way to 15 for the game. The Wheelers improve to 8-4 with the win and will next face a tough Treynor team on Tuesday night.

AHSTW was led in the loss by Kinsey Sheffler with 12 points as they fall to 5-9 on the season. Next up for the Lady Vikes is a home game against Logan-Magnolia on Tuesday.