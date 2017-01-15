Atlantic/CAM grapplers take ADM Tiger Invite crown
January 15th, 2017 by Chris Parks
The Atlantic/CAM Wrestling team took the title at the ADM Tiger Invitational on Saturday with 231.5 points. Fellow Hawkeye Ten member Glenwood was the runner-up. Atlantic/CAM had four champions: Kole Hansen (113), Carter Cox (120), Chase McLaren (126), and Drake Roller (170).
Team Scores
|1.
|Atlantic
|231.5
|2.
|Glenwood
|189.0
|3.
|Dallas Center – Grimes
|179.0
|4.
|Red Oak
|134.5
|5.
|Adel DeSoto Minburn
|110.0
|6.
|Ames
|104.5
|7.
|West Central Valley
|93.0
|8.
|Waukee
|92.0
|9.
|Nevada
|34.5
|10.
|Clarke
|34.0
|11.
|Roland Story
|22.0
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Andrew Flora of Adel DeSoto Minburn
2nd Place – Peyton Braunschweig of Dallas Center – Grimes
3rd Place – Johnathon Erp of Red Oak
4th Place – Aybren Moore of Atlantic
5th Place – Sam McIntyre of Glenwood
6th Place – Joe Hovick of Roland Story
1st Place Match
Andrew Flora (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 27-3, So. over Peyton Braunschweig (Dallas Center – Grimes) 17-7, Jr. (Dec 7-5).
3rd Place Match
Johnathon Erp (Red Oak) 25-6, Fr. over Aybren Moore (Atlantic) 18-15, Fr. (Fall 5:34).
5th Place Match
Sam McIntyre (Glenwood) 4-6, Fr. over Joe Hovick (Roland Story) 9-7, Fr. (MD 15-4).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kole Hansen of Atlantic
2nd Place – Cody Anderson of Waukee
3rd Place – Ayden Kovaleski of Dallas Center – Grimes
4th Place – Quest Brown of West Central Valley
5th Place – Bryce Holm of Adel DeSoto Minburn
6th Place – Dylan Jensen of Nevada
1st Place Match
Kole Hansen (Atlantic) 23-5, Jr. over Cody Anderson (Waukee) 21-7, Fr. (TB-1 2-1).
3rd Place Match
Ayden Kovaleski (Dallas Center – Grimes) 16-14, Jr. over Quest Brown (West Central Valley) 21-9, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).
5th Place Match
Bryce Holm (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 8-15, Fr. over Dylan Jensen (Nevada) 7-8, Fr. (Fall 3:21).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Carter Cox of Atlantic
2nd Place – Max Tracy of Dallas Center – Grimes
3rd Place – Cam Vanderhoof of Red Oak
4th Place – John Thome of Adel DeSoto Minburn
5th Place – Cale Dumbaugh of Nevada
6th Place – Weston Pote of West Central Valley
1st Place Match
Carter Cox (Atlantic) 31-1, Sr. over Max Tracy (Dallas Center – Grimes) 22-7, Jr. (MD 15-3).
3rd Place Match
Cam Vanderhoof (Red Oak) 18-11, So. over John Thome (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 13-14, Sr. (Dec 7-5).
5th Place Match
Cale Dumbaugh (Nevada) 13-11, So. over Weston Pote (West Central Valley) 13-13, Fr. (Fall 2:53).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chase McLaren of Atlantic
2nd Place – Zach Anderson of Roland Story
3rd Place – Michael Gomez of Red Oak
4th Place – Brodrick Schmidt of Adel DeSoto Minburn
5th Place – Riley Domina of Clarke
6th Place – Drew Kearney of Dallas Center – Grimes
1st Place Match
Chase McLaren (Atlantic) 31-3, So. over Zach Anderson (Roland Story) 20-7, Sr. (Fall 4:21).
3rd Place Match
Michael Gomez (Red Oak) 18-11, Sr. over Brodrick Schmidt (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 5-8, Fr. (Dec 2-0).
5th Place Match
Riley Domina (Clarke) 16-9, So. over Drew Kearney (Dallas Center – Grimes) 17-14, Sr. (For.).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Humberto Alvarado of Ames
2nd Place – Alec Selberg of Red Oak
3rd Place – Colby Sorensen of Atlantic
4th Place – Tristin Winfred of West Central Valley
5th Place – Ethan Kovaleski of Dallas Center – Grimes
6th Place – Hogan Hopewell of Adel DeSoto Minburn
1st Place Match
Humberto Alvarado (Ames) 13-5, Sr. over Alec Selberg (Red Oak) 18-5, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
3rd Place Match
Colby Sorensen (Atlantic) 24-13, Sr. over Tristin Winfred (West Central Valley) 14-9, Jr. (Fall 2:31).
5th Place Match
Ethan Kovaleski (Dallas Center – Grimes) 10-8, Jr. over Hogan Hopewell (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 24-8, So. (Inj. 0:00).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Bryce Murano of Dallas Center – Grimes
2nd Place – Tye joint of West Central Valley
3rd Place – Wayne Beard of Nevada
4th Place – Jack Smith of Waukee
5th Place – Justin McCunn of Red Oak
6th Place – Colton Mudd of Atlantic
1st Place Match
Bryce Murano (Dallas Center – Grimes) 24-3, Sr. over Tye joint (West Central Valley) 24-4, Jr. (Dec 7-4).
3rd Place Match
Wayne Beard (Nevada) 22-7, Sr. over Jack Smith (Waukee) 14-14, Jr. (Fall 5:51).
5th Place Match
Justin McCunn (Red Oak) 24-8, Fr. over Colton Mudd (Atlantic) 15-16, Jr. (Fall 3:48).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trevor Anderson of Glenwood
2nd Place – Luke Fistler of Dallas Center – Grimes
3rd Place – Connor Pellett of Atlantic
4th Place – Caleb Buse of Adel DeSoto Minburn
5th Place – Tyler McMann of Red Oak
6th Place – Parker Carey of Waukee
1st Place Match
Trevor Anderson (Glenwood) 27-3, Jr. over Luke Fistler (Dallas Center – Grimes) 14-6, Fr. (Dec 10-4).
3rd Place Match
Connor Pellett (Atlantic) 25-11, So. over Caleb Buse (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 16-12, So. (Fall 3:42).
5th Place Match
Tyler McMann (Red Oak) 18-11, Sr. over Parker Carey (Waukee) 10-7, Sr. (Dec 19-17).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zane Mulder of Dallas Center – Grimes
2nd Place – Jordan Renshaw of Glenwood
3rd Place – Ben Lang of Waukee
4th Place – Carter Maynes of Red Oak
5th Place – Jonathan Bair of Clarke
6th Place – Chris Johnston of Adel DeSoto Minburn
1st Place Match
Zane Mulder (Dallas Center – Grimes) 27-1, Jr. over Jordan Renshaw (Glenwood) 20-9, Jr. (MD 12-3).
3rd Place Match
Ben Lang (Waukee) 15-5, Jr. over Carter Maynes (Red Oak) 22-8, Fr. (Dec 8-4).
5th Place Match
Jonathan Bair (Clarke) 17-11, So. over Chris Johnston (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 12-14, So. (Dec 13-9).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – AJ Slaughter of Glenwood
2nd Place – Justus Robeson of Ames
3rd Place – Mitchell Williamson of Atlantic
4th Place – Ben Fisher of Dallas Center – Grimes
5th Place – Zach Walberg of Waukee
6th Place – Joe Septer of West Central Valley
1st Place Match
AJ Slaughter (Glenwood) 21-8, Sr. over Justus Robeson (Ames) 19-7, Sr. (Fall 1:04).
3rd Place Match
Mitchell Williamson (Atlantic) 23-10, So. over Ben Fisher (Dallas Center – Grimes) 17-11, Sr. (MD 9-1).
5th Place Match
Zach Walberg (Waukee) 6-4, Jr. over Joe Septer (West Central Valley) 4-9, Sr. (Fall 1:01).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Drake Roller of Atlantic
2nd Place – Thomas Bentley of Red Oak
3rd Place – Brett Mower of Glenwood
4th Place – Sam Miller of Waukee
5th Place – Alan Wallace of West Central Valley
6th Place – Leo Tauke of Adel DeSoto Minburn
1st Place Match
Drake Roller (Atlantic) 30-3, Sr. over Thomas Bentley (Red Oak) 24-6, So. (Dec 3-1).
3rd Place Match
Brett Mower (Glenwood) 9-4, So. over Sam Miller (Waukee) 13-9, So. (Fall 3:55).
5th Place Match
Alan Wallace (West Central Valley) 9-20, Jr. over Leo Tauke (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 14-17, Jr. (Fall 5:54).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Marcus Coleman of Ames
2nd Place – Anthony Sherry of Glenwood
3rd Place – Austin Mills of Atlantic
4th Place – Nathan Bair of Clarke
5th Place – Riley Algreen of West Central Valley
6th Place – Carlos Guerra of Red Oak
1st Place Match
Marcus Coleman (Ames) 24-0, Sr. over Anthony Sherry (Glenwood) 22-4, Jr. (Dec 5-1).
3rd Place Match
Austin Mills (Atlantic) 21-8, Sr. over Nathan Bair (Clarke) 23-5, Sr. (Fall 3:09).
5th Place Match
Riley Algreen (West Central Valley) 18-8, Jr. over Carlos Guerra (Red Oak) 22-10, Sr. (Fall 4:33).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Isaac Bales of Glenwood
2nd Place – Zac Stork of Atlantic
3rd Place – Carsen Scheller of West Central Valley
4th Place – Kaden Sutton of Adel DeSoto Minburn
5th Place – Reggie Richardson of Ames
6th Place – Jackson Welter of Red Oak
1st Place Match
Isaac Bales (Glenwood) 22-3, Jr. over Zac Stork (Atlantic) 27-4, Sr. (Dec 5-4).
3rd Place Match
Carsen Scheller (West Central Valley) 16-14, Sr. over Kaden Sutton (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 17-13, Fr. (Fall 0:39).
5th Place Match
Reggie Richardson (Ames) 9-12, Sr. over Jackson Welter (Red Oak) 18-13, Sr. (Dec 6-1).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zach Haggstrom of Glenwood
2nd Place – Brady Simmons of Dallas Center – Grimes
3rd Place – Cooper Mardesen of Adel DeSoto Minburn
4th Place – Nate Moen of Atlantic
5th Place – Nathan Lumley of Ames
6th Place – Kyler Medhurst of Waukee
1st Place Match
Zach Haggstrom (Glenwood) 19-5, Sr. over Brady Simmons (Dallas Center – Grimes) 8-15, Jr. (Fall 1:27).
3rd Place Match
Cooper Mardesen (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 15-17, So. over Nate Moen (Atlantic) 16-11, Sr. (UTB 3-2).
5th Place Match
Nathan Lumley (Ames) 8-7, Sr. over Kyler Medhurst (Waukee) 11-20, So. (Fall 0:30).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caleb Sanders of Glenwood
2nd Place – Colin Newell of Ames
3rd Place – John McConkey of Atlantic
4th Place – Jacob Comer of Dallas Center – Grimes
5th Place – Connor Arndt of Waukee
6th Place – Alex Wells of West Central Valley
1st Place Match
Caleb Sanders (Glenwood) 25-2, Jr. over Colin Newell (Ames) 21-3, Sr. (UTB 3-2).
3rd Place Match
John McConkey (Atlantic) 33-2, Jr. over Jacob Comer (Dallas Center – Grimes) 10-16, Jr. (Fall 1:42).
5th Place Match
Connor Arndt (Waukee) 5-9, Fr. over Alex Wells (West Central Valley) 9-18, Jr. (Fall 1:43).