Atlantic/CAM grapplers take ADM Tiger Invite crown

Sports

The Atlantic/CAM Wrestling team took the title at the ADM Tiger Invitational on Saturday with 231.5 points. Fellow Hawkeye Ten member Glenwood was the runner-up. Atlantic/CAM had four champions: Kole Hansen (113), Carter Cox (120), Chase McLaren (126), and Drake Roller (170).

Team Scores

1. Atlantic 231.5 2. Glenwood 189.0 3. Dallas Center – Grimes 179.0 4. Red Oak 134.5 5. Adel DeSoto Minburn 110.0 6. Ames 104.5 7. West Central Valley 93.0 8. Waukee 92.0 9. Nevada 34.5 10. Clarke 34.0 11. Roland Story 22.0

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Andrew Flora of Adel DeSoto Minburn

2nd Place – Peyton Braunschweig of Dallas Center – Grimes

3rd Place – Johnathon Erp of Red Oak

4th Place – Aybren Moore of Atlantic

5th Place – Sam McIntyre of Glenwood

6th Place – Joe Hovick of Roland Story

1st Place Match

Andrew Flora (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 27-3, So. over Peyton Braunschweig (Dallas Center – Grimes) 17-7, Jr. (Dec 7-5).

3rd Place Match

Johnathon Erp (Red Oak) 25-6, Fr. over Aybren Moore (Atlantic) 18-15, Fr. (Fall 5:34).

5th Place Match

Sam McIntyre (Glenwood) 4-6, Fr. over Joe Hovick (Roland Story) 9-7, Fr. (MD 15-4).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kole Hansen of Atlantic

2nd Place – Cody Anderson of Waukee

3rd Place – Ayden Kovaleski of Dallas Center – Grimes

4th Place – Quest Brown of West Central Valley

5th Place – Bryce Holm of Adel DeSoto Minburn

6th Place – Dylan Jensen of Nevada

1st Place Match

Kole Hansen (Atlantic) 23-5, Jr. over Cody Anderson (Waukee) 21-7, Fr. (TB-1 2-1).

3rd Place Match

Ayden Kovaleski (Dallas Center – Grimes) 16-14, Jr. over Quest Brown (West Central Valley) 21-9, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).

5th Place Match

Bryce Holm (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 8-15, Fr. over Dylan Jensen (Nevada) 7-8, Fr. (Fall 3:21).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Carter Cox of Atlantic

2nd Place – Max Tracy of Dallas Center – Grimes

3rd Place – Cam Vanderhoof of Red Oak

4th Place – John Thome of Adel DeSoto Minburn

5th Place – Cale Dumbaugh of Nevada

6th Place – Weston Pote of West Central Valley

1st Place Match

Carter Cox (Atlantic) 31-1, Sr. over Max Tracy (Dallas Center – Grimes) 22-7, Jr. (MD 15-3).

3rd Place Match

Cam Vanderhoof (Red Oak) 18-11, So. over John Thome (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 13-14, Sr. (Dec 7-5).

5th Place Match

Cale Dumbaugh (Nevada) 13-11, So. over Weston Pote (West Central Valley) 13-13, Fr. (Fall 2:53).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Chase McLaren of Atlantic

2nd Place – Zach Anderson of Roland Story

3rd Place – Michael Gomez of Red Oak

4th Place – Brodrick Schmidt of Adel DeSoto Minburn

5th Place – Riley Domina of Clarke

6th Place – Drew Kearney of Dallas Center – Grimes

1st Place Match

Chase McLaren (Atlantic) 31-3, So. over Zach Anderson (Roland Story) 20-7, Sr. (Fall 4:21).

3rd Place Match

Michael Gomez (Red Oak) 18-11, Sr. over Brodrick Schmidt (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 5-8, Fr. (Dec 2-0).

5th Place Match

Riley Domina (Clarke) 16-9, So. over Drew Kearney (Dallas Center – Grimes) 17-14, Sr. (For.).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Humberto Alvarado of Ames

2nd Place – Alec Selberg of Red Oak

3rd Place – Colby Sorensen of Atlantic

4th Place – Tristin Winfred of West Central Valley

5th Place – Ethan Kovaleski of Dallas Center – Grimes

6th Place – Hogan Hopewell of Adel DeSoto Minburn

1st Place Match

Humberto Alvarado (Ames) 13-5, Sr. over Alec Selberg (Red Oak) 18-5, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

3rd Place Match

Colby Sorensen (Atlantic) 24-13, Sr. over Tristin Winfred (West Central Valley) 14-9, Jr. (Fall 2:31).

5th Place Match

Ethan Kovaleski (Dallas Center – Grimes) 10-8, Jr. over Hogan Hopewell (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 24-8, So. (Inj. 0:00).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Bryce Murano of Dallas Center – Grimes

2nd Place – Tye joint of West Central Valley

3rd Place – Wayne Beard of Nevada

4th Place – Jack Smith of Waukee

5th Place – Justin McCunn of Red Oak

6th Place – Colton Mudd of Atlantic

1st Place Match

Bryce Murano (Dallas Center – Grimes) 24-3, Sr. over Tye joint (West Central Valley) 24-4, Jr. (Dec 7-4).

3rd Place Match

Wayne Beard (Nevada) 22-7, Sr. over Jack Smith (Waukee) 14-14, Jr. (Fall 5:51).

5th Place Match

Justin McCunn (Red Oak) 24-8, Fr. over Colton Mudd (Atlantic) 15-16, Jr. (Fall 3:48).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trevor Anderson of Glenwood

2nd Place – Luke Fistler of Dallas Center – Grimes

3rd Place – Connor Pellett of Atlantic

4th Place – Caleb Buse of Adel DeSoto Minburn

5th Place – Tyler McMann of Red Oak

6th Place – Parker Carey of Waukee

1st Place Match

Trevor Anderson (Glenwood) 27-3, Jr. over Luke Fistler (Dallas Center – Grimes) 14-6, Fr. (Dec 10-4).

3rd Place Match

Connor Pellett (Atlantic) 25-11, So. over Caleb Buse (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 16-12, So. (Fall 3:42).

5th Place Match

Tyler McMann (Red Oak) 18-11, Sr. over Parker Carey (Waukee) 10-7, Sr. (Dec 19-17).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zane Mulder of Dallas Center – Grimes

2nd Place – Jordan Renshaw of Glenwood

3rd Place – Ben Lang of Waukee

4th Place – Carter Maynes of Red Oak

5th Place – Jonathan Bair of Clarke

6th Place – Chris Johnston of Adel DeSoto Minburn

1st Place Match

Zane Mulder (Dallas Center – Grimes) 27-1, Jr. over Jordan Renshaw (Glenwood) 20-9, Jr. (MD 12-3).

3rd Place Match

Ben Lang (Waukee) 15-5, Jr. over Carter Maynes (Red Oak) 22-8, Fr. (Dec 8-4).

5th Place Match

Jonathan Bair (Clarke) 17-11, So. over Chris Johnston (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 12-14, So. (Dec 13-9).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – AJ Slaughter of Glenwood

2nd Place – Justus Robeson of Ames

3rd Place – Mitchell Williamson of Atlantic

4th Place – Ben Fisher of Dallas Center – Grimes

5th Place – Zach Walberg of Waukee

6th Place – Joe Septer of West Central Valley

1st Place Match

AJ Slaughter (Glenwood) 21-8, Sr. over Justus Robeson (Ames) 19-7, Sr. (Fall 1:04).

3rd Place Match

Mitchell Williamson (Atlantic) 23-10, So. over Ben Fisher (Dallas Center – Grimes) 17-11, Sr. (MD 9-1).

5th Place Match

Zach Walberg (Waukee) 6-4, Jr. over Joe Septer (West Central Valley) 4-9, Sr. (Fall 1:01).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Drake Roller of Atlantic

2nd Place – Thomas Bentley of Red Oak

3rd Place – Brett Mower of Glenwood

4th Place – Sam Miller of Waukee

5th Place – Alan Wallace of West Central Valley

6th Place – Leo Tauke of Adel DeSoto Minburn

1st Place Match

Drake Roller (Atlantic) 30-3, Sr. over Thomas Bentley (Red Oak) 24-6, So. (Dec 3-1).

3rd Place Match

Brett Mower (Glenwood) 9-4, So. over Sam Miller (Waukee) 13-9, So. (Fall 3:55).

5th Place Match

Alan Wallace (West Central Valley) 9-20, Jr. over Leo Tauke (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 14-17, Jr. (Fall 5:54).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Marcus Coleman of Ames

2nd Place – Anthony Sherry of Glenwood

3rd Place – Austin Mills of Atlantic

4th Place – Nathan Bair of Clarke

5th Place – Riley Algreen of West Central Valley

6th Place – Carlos Guerra of Red Oak

1st Place Match

Marcus Coleman (Ames) 24-0, Sr. over Anthony Sherry (Glenwood) 22-4, Jr. (Dec 5-1).

3rd Place Match

Austin Mills (Atlantic) 21-8, Sr. over Nathan Bair (Clarke) 23-5, Sr. (Fall 3:09).

5th Place Match

Riley Algreen (West Central Valley) 18-8, Jr. over Carlos Guerra (Red Oak) 22-10, Sr. (Fall 4:33).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Isaac Bales of Glenwood

2nd Place – Zac Stork of Atlantic

3rd Place – Carsen Scheller of West Central Valley

4th Place – Kaden Sutton of Adel DeSoto Minburn

5th Place – Reggie Richardson of Ames

6th Place – Jackson Welter of Red Oak

1st Place Match

Isaac Bales (Glenwood) 22-3, Jr. over Zac Stork (Atlantic) 27-4, Sr. (Dec 5-4).

3rd Place Match

Carsen Scheller (West Central Valley) 16-14, Sr. over Kaden Sutton (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 17-13, Fr. (Fall 0:39).

5th Place Match

Reggie Richardson (Ames) 9-12, Sr. over Jackson Welter (Red Oak) 18-13, Sr. (Dec 6-1).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zach Haggstrom of Glenwood

2nd Place – Brady Simmons of Dallas Center – Grimes

3rd Place – Cooper Mardesen of Adel DeSoto Minburn

4th Place – Nate Moen of Atlantic

5th Place – Nathan Lumley of Ames

6th Place – Kyler Medhurst of Waukee

1st Place Match

Zach Haggstrom (Glenwood) 19-5, Sr. over Brady Simmons (Dallas Center – Grimes) 8-15, Jr. (Fall 1:27).

3rd Place Match

Cooper Mardesen (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 15-17, So. over Nate Moen (Atlantic) 16-11, Sr. (UTB 3-2).

5th Place Match

Nathan Lumley (Ames) 8-7, Sr. over Kyler Medhurst (Waukee) 11-20, So. (Fall 0:30).