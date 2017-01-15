Atlantic/CAM grapplers take ADM Tiger Invite crown

Sports

January 15th, 2017 by Chris Parks

The Atlantic/CAM Wrestling team took the title at the ADM Tiger Invitational on Saturday with 231.5 points. Fellow Hawkeye Ten member Glenwood was the runner-up.  Atlantic/CAM had four champions: Kole Hansen (113), Carter Cox (120), Chase McLaren (126), and Drake Roller (170).

Team Scores

1. Atlantic 231.5
2. Glenwood 189.0
3. Dallas Center – Grimes 179.0
4. Red Oak 134.5
5. Adel DeSoto Minburn 110.0
6. Ames 104.5
7. West Central Valley 93.0
8. Waukee 92.0
9. Nevada 34.5
10. Clarke 34.0
11. Roland Story 22.0

106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Andrew Flora of Adel DeSoto Minburn
2nd Place – Peyton Braunschweig of Dallas Center – Grimes
3rd Place – Johnathon Erp of Red Oak
4th Place – Aybren Moore of Atlantic
5th Place – Sam McIntyre of Glenwood
6th Place – Joe Hovick of Roland Story
1st Place Match
Andrew Flora (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 27-3, So. over Peyton Braunschweig (Dallas Center – Grimes) 17-7, Jr. (Dec 7-5).
3rd Place Match
Johnathon Erp (Red Oak) 25-6, Fr. over Aybren Moore (Atlantic) 18-15, Fr. (Fall 5:34).
5th Place Match
Sam McIntyre (Glenwood) 4-6, Fr. over Joe Hovick (Roland Story) 9-7, Fr. (MD 15-4).

113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kole Hansen of Atlantic
2nd Place – Cody Anderson of Waukee
3rd Place – Ayden Kovaleski of Dallas Center – Grimes
4th Place – Quest Brown of West Central Valley
5th Place – Bryce Holm of Adel DeSoto Minburn
6th Place – Dylan Jensen of Nevada
1st Place Match
Kole Hansen (Atlantic) 23-5, Jr. over Cody Anderson (Waukee) 21-7, Fr. (TB-1 2-1).
3rd Place Match
Ayden Kovaleski (Dallas Center – Grimes) 16-14, Jr. over Quest Brown (West Central Valley) 21-9, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).
5th Place Match
Bryce Holm (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 8-15, Fr. over Dylan Jensen (Nevada) 7-8, Fr. (Fall 3:21).

120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Carter Cox of Atlantic
2nd Place – Max Tracy of Dallas Center – Grimes
3rd Place – Cam Vanderhoof of Red Oak
4th Place – John Thome of Adel DeSoto Minburn
5th Place – Cale Dumbaugh of Nevada
6th Place – Weston Pote of West Central Valley
1st Place Match
Carter Cox (Atlantic) 31-1, Sr. over Max Tracy (Dallas Center – Grimes) 22-7, Jr. (MD 15-3).
3rd Place Match
Cam Vanderhoof (Red Oak) 18-11, So. over John Thome (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 13-14, Sr. (Dec 7-5).
5th Place Match
Cale Dumbaugh (Nevada) 13-11, So. over Weston Pote (West Central Valley) 13-13, Fr. (Fall 2:53).

126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chase McLaren of Atlantic
2nd Place – Zach Anderson of Roland Story
3rd Place – Michael Gomez of Red Oak
4th Place – Brodrick Schmidt of Adel DeSoto Minburn
5th Place – Riley Domina of Clarke
6th Place – Drew Kearney of Dallas Center – Grimes
1st Place Match
Chase McLaren (Atlantic) 31-3, So. over Zach Anderson (Roland Story) 20-7, Sr. (Fall 4:21).
3rd Place Match
Michael Gomez (Red Oak) 18-11, Sr. over Brodrick Schmidt (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 5-8, Fr. (Dec 2-0).
5th Place Match
Riley Domina (Clarke) 16-9, So. over Drew Kearney (Dallas Center – Grimes) 17-14, Sr. (For.).

132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Humberto Alvarado of Ames
2nd Place – Alec Selberg of Red Oak
3rd Place – Colby Sorensen of Atlantic
4th Place – Tristin Winfred of West Central Valley
5th Place – Ethan Kovaleski of Dallas Center – Grimes
6th Place – Hogan Hopewell of Adel DeSoto Minburn
1st Place Match
Humberto Alvarado (Ames) 13-5, Sr. over Alec Selberg (Red Oak) 18-5, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
3rd Place Match
Colby Sorensen (Atlantic) 24-13, Sr. over Tristin Winfred (West Central Valley) 14-9, Jr. (Fall 2:31).
5th Place Match
Ethan Kovaleski (Dallas Center – Grimes) 10-8, Jr. over Hogan Hopewell (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 24-8, So. (Inj. 0:00).

138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Bryce Murano of Dallas Center – Grimes
2nd Place – Tye joint of West Central Valley
3rd Place – Wayne Beard of Nevada
4th Place – Jack Smith of Waukee
5th Place – Justin McCunn of Red Oak
6th Place – Colton Mudd of Atlantic
1st Place Match
Bryce Murano (Dallas Center – Grimes) 24-3, Sr. over Tye joint (West Central Valley) 24-4, Jr. (Dec 7-4).
3rd Place Match
Wayne Beard (Nevada) 22-7, Sr. over Jack Smith (Waukee) 14-14, Jr. (Fall 5:51).
5th Place Match
Justin McCunn (Red Oak) 24-8, Fr. over Colton Mudd (Atlantic) 15-16, Jr. (Fall 3:48).

145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trevor Anderson of Glenwood
2nd Place – Luke Fistler of Dallas Center – Grimes
3rd Place – Connor Pellett of Atlantic
4th Place – Caleb Buse of Adel DeSoto Minburn
5th Place – Tyler McMann of Red Oak
6th Place – Parker Carey of Waukee
1st Place Match
Trevor Anderson (Glenwood) 27-3, Jr. over Luke Fistler (Dallas Center – Grimes) 14-6, Fr. (Dec 10-4).
3rd Place Match
Connor Pellett (Atlantic) 25-11, So. over Caleb Buse (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 16-12, So. (Fall 3:42).
5th Place Match
Tyler McMann (Red Oak) 18-11, Sr. over Parker Carey (Waukee) 10-7, Sr. (Dec 19-17).

152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zane Mulder of Dallas Center – Grimes
2nd Place – Jordan Renshaw of Glenwood
3rd Place – Ben Lang of Waukee
4th Place – Carter Maynes of Red Oak
5th Place – Jonathan Bair of Clarke
6th Place – Chris Johnston of Adel DeSoto Minburn
1st Place Match
Zane Mulder (Dallas Center – Grimes) 27-1, Jr. over Jordan Renshaw (Glenwood) 20-9, Jr. (MD 12-3).
3rd Place Match
Ben Lang (Waukee) 15-5, Jr. over Carter Maynes (Red Oak) 22-8, Fr. (Dec 8-4).
5th Place Match
Jonathan Bair (Clarke) 17-11, So. over Chris Johnston (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 12-14, So. (Dec 13-9).

160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – AJ Slaughter of Glenwood
2nd Place – Justus Robeson of Ames
3rd Place – Mitchell Williamson of Atlantic
4th Place – Ben Fisher of Dallas Center – Grimes
5th Place – Zach Walberg of Waukee
6th Place – Joe Septer of West Central Valley
1st Place Match
AJ Slaughter (Glenwood) 21-8, Sr. over Justus Robeson (Ames) 19-7, Sr. (Fall 1:04).
3rd Place Match
Mitchell Williamson (Atlantic) 23-10, So. over Ben Fisher (Dallas Center – Grimes) 17-11, Sr. (MD 9-1).
5th Place Match
Zach Walberg (Waukee) 6-4, Jr. over Joe Septer (West Central Valley) 4-9, Sr. (Fall 1:01).

170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Drake Roller of Atlantic
2nd Place – Thomas Bentley of Red Oak
3rd Place – Brett Mower of Glenwood
4th Place – Sam Miller of Waukee
5th Place – Alan Wallace of West Central Valley
6th Place – Leo Tauke of Adel DeSoto Minburn
1st Place Match
Drake Roller (Atlantic) 30-3, Sr. over Thomas Bentley (Red Oak) 24-6, So. (Dec 3-1).
3rd Place Match
Brett Mower (Glenwood) 9-4, So. over Sam Miller (Waukee) 13-9, So. (Fall 3:55).
5th Place Match
Alan Wallace (West Central Valley) 9-20, Jr. over Leo Tauke (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 14-17, Jr. (Fall 5:54).

182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Marcus Coleman of Ames
2nd Place – Anthony Sherry of Glenwood
3rd Place – Austin Mills of Atlantic
4th Place – Nathan Bair of Clarke
5th Place – Riley Algreen of West Central Valley
6th Place – Carlos Guerra of Red Oak
1st Place Match
Marcus Coleman (Ames) 24-0, Sr. over Anthony Sherry (Glenwood) 22-4, Jr. (Dec 5-1).
3rd Place Match
Austin Mills (Atlantic) 21-8, Sr. over Nathan Bair (Clarke) 23-5, Sr. (Fall 3:09).
5th Place Match
Riley Algreen (West Central Valley) 18-8, Jr. over Carlos Guerra (Red Oak) 22-10, Sr. (Fall 4:33).

195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Isaac Bales of Glenwood
2nd Place – Zac Stork of Atlantic
3rd Place – Carsen Scheller of West Central Valley
4th Place – Kaden Sutton of Adel DeSoto Minburn
5th Place – Reggie Richardson of Ames
6th Place – Jackson Welter of Red Oak
1st Place Match
Isaac Bales (Glenwood) 22-3, Jr. over Zac Stork (Atlantic) 27-4, Sr. (Dec 5-4).
3rd Place Match
Carsen Scheller (West Central Valley) 16-14, Sr. over Kaden Sutton (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 17-13, Fr. (Fall 0:39).
5th Place Match
Reggie Richardson (Ames) 9-12, Sr. over Jackson Welter (Red Oak) 18-13, Sr. (Dec 6-1).

220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zach Haggstrom of Glenwood
2nd Place – Brady Simmons of Dallas Center – Grimes
3rd Place – Cooper Mardesen of Adel DeSoto Minburn
4th Place – Nate Moen of Atlantic
5th Place – Nathan Lumley of Ames
6th Place – Kyler Medhurst of Waukee
1st Place Match
Zach Haggstrom (Glenwood) 19-5, Sr. over Brady Simmons (Dallas Center – Grimes) 8-15, Jr. (Fall 1:27).
3rd Place Match
Cooper Mardesen (Adel DeSoto Minburn) 15-17, So. over Nate Moen (Atlantic) 16-11, Sr. (UTB 3-2).
5th Place Match
Nathan Lumley (Ames) 8-7, Sr. over Kyler Medhurst (Waukee) 11-20, So. (Fall 0:30).

285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caleb Sanders of Glenwood
2nd Place – Colin Newell of Ames
3rd Place – John McConkey of Atlantic
4th Place – Jacob Comer of Dallas Center – Grimes
5th Place – Connor Arndt of Waukee
6th Place – Alex Wells of West Central Valley
1st Place Match
Caleb Sanders (Glenwood) 25-2, Jr. over Colin Newell (Ames) 21-3, Sr. (UTB 3-2).
3rd Place Match
John McConkey (Atlantic) 33-2, Jr. over Jacob Comer (Dallas Center – Grimes) 10-16, Jr. (Fall 1:42).
5th Place Match
Connor Arndt (Waukee) 5-9, Fr. over Alex Wells (West Central Valley) 9-18, Jr. (Fall 1:43).