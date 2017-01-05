Atlantic woman arrested on Audubon County/DNE drug warrant

News

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office says an Atlantic woman was arrested this (Thursday) morning at her home, on a drug-related warrant. 51-year old Lee Ann Hansen was taken into custody at around 8:30-a.m. on an outstanding Audubon County warrant filed by the Division of Narcotics Enforcement. Hansen faces a charge of Possession with the Intent to Deliver/Heroin, following an investigation into an incident that occurred on June 6th, 2016. She was released after appearing before the Magistrate.

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office assisted DNE Agents along with Homeland Security Agents, in conducting the investigation.