Atlantic travels to Lewis Central in girls hoops on KJAN tonight

Sports, TV

The Atlantic girls basketball team will be on the road for a tough battle with Class 4A 5th ranked Lewis Central tonight and we’ll have coverage on KJAN. The Titans come in with an 11-1 record and the Trojans are still searching for their first win at 0-12.

Chris Parks and Mike Smith will have the call with pregame at 7:20pm and tip-off at 7:30pm. Listen in on-air, online, on the mobile app, or live video on KJANTV.