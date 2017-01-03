Atlantic travels to Harlan for Hawkeye Ten Showdown

Sports

The Atlantic Boys Basketball Team travels to Harlan tonight to face the Cyclones in a big Hawkeye Ten game right out of the holiday break. The Trojans will be trying to bounce back into the win column after dropping their final two games before the holiday break putting their record at 6-2. The Cyclones will also be attempting to buck a losing streak as they lost 4 straight before the break to put their overall record at 3-4.

This is the first meeting of the season between the two rivals and it will be the match-up that counts toward the conference standings. The Trojans are 2-0 in league play thus far, while the Cyclones are 2-1.

Atlantic has been led by Senior Garrett Franken who comes in averaging 25 points and 8 rebounds per game. Harlan has been led by Senior Guard Caleb Rasmussen averaging 16 points and 5 assists. Each squad has two other players averaging double figures in scoring. The Cyclones won both meetings last year.

We’ll have coverage of the game tonight on KJAN. Chris Parks has the call on AM1220, FM101.1, online at kjan.com and on the KJAN Mobile App. You can also check out live streaming video on our TV page at kjan.com. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30pm and we’ll be on the air about 7:20pm with pregame coverage.