Atlantic travels to Glenwood for Hawkeye Ten Doubleheader tonight on KJAN

Sports

The Atlantic Trojans Girls and Boys Basketball teams will be in Glenwood tonight for a Hawkeye Ten doubleheader and we’ll have coverage of both varsity games on KJAN. The Girls game is scheduled for a 6:00pm tip-off and the boys will follow at about 7:30pm.

The Girls game will feature two teams that have struggled to find their way this season. The Rams are 1-8 with their lone win coming against Atlantic back on December 13th. The Trojans are searching for their first win at 0-11. Glenwood is led by Nikki Schuppan averaging 11 points per game and the Trojans top scorer is Catherine Leonard averaging 10 points per contest.

The Boys game is another important battle in a very tough Hawkeye Ten Conference. The Trojans are 7-3 overall and 4-1 in league play, while the Rams are 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference. Atlantic won the first meeting of the year back on December 13th 72-67 in a great back and forth game. Atlantic is led by Garrett Franken averaging 24 points per game, he had 27 in the first meeting. Nate Mohr leads Glenwood with 22 points per outing, he had 21 last meeting.

Chris Parks and Mike Smith will have the call of the games on AM1220, FM101.1, online at kjan.com, on the KJAN mobile app, and live video on KJANTV. Pregame coverage will start about 5:50pm tonight before the Girls game.