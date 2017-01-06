Atlantic travels to Denison in Boys Hoops tonight on KJAN

Sports

The Atlantic Boys Basketball team travels to Denison tonight to take on the Denison-Schleswig Monarchs and we’ll have coverage of the game on KJAN. The Trojans come in with a record of 6-3 overall and 3-1 in Hawkeye Ten play. The Monarchs are 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the conference. The two teams come in to the game riding opposite streaks as the Trojans have lost their last three while the Monarchs have won 3 straight.

The Trojans have been working on a new defensive scheme and Coach Alan Jenkins said after a tough loss at Harlan that it’s going to take time for them to perfect that end of the floor but they are going to work like crazy to improve each time out. The Trojans haven’t had trouble getting points on the offensive end but are working on their outside-inside scoring balance. Garrett Franken leads the team with 24 points per game while Austin Alexander and Scott Leonard are both averaging nearly 14 points per game.

Denison-Schleswig has been up and down with their scoring through the season but are averaging 69 points per game in their last three wins. Chris Siemer leads the team with 16 points per game and Jake Farley has averaged 10 per contest. Defense has also been inconsistent for the Monarchs but that also has improved in recent winning streak.

Join Chris Parks and Mike Smith for the broadcast tonight on KJAN with pregame at 7:20pm and Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Catch the action on AM1220, FM101.1, online at kjan.com, and on the KJAN Mobil App. You can also watch live video on KJANTV.