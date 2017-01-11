Atlantic School Board meeting preview 1/11/17

News

The Atlantic Community School District’s Board of Education will meet in a regular session this (Wednesday) evening at 5:30, in the Media Center at the High School. During the meeting, the Board will hear a special presentation with regard to the Girls Swim Team, act on approving a contract with Gaylord Schelling as Head Varsity Baseball Coach and a Cost Proposal for RSP & Associates, with regard to an Enrollment Analysis.

The analysis will be used to project enrollment trends, in advance of a public hearing on a possible bond issue for additions and or improvements to existing District facilities. If the Board approves RSP and the $12,000 cost of the analysis, the company is expected to have a lengthy report ready for presentation and review in March or April at the latest.

Discussion items during the meeting will cover: The schedule for a possible bond hearing, vote and related matters, as well as the 2017-18 Budget. Prior to adjournment, the Atlantic School Board will enter into a closed session to discuss a possible real estate purchase.