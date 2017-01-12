Atlantic School Board discusses bond referendum and budget

News

Members of the Atlantic School Board Wednesday night, discussed setting the date for a possible General Obligation bond referendum for additions and/or improvements to current district facilities. The Board seemed to be in consensus that Tuesday, Sept. 12th 2017 would be the best date for a Special School Election, as it also coincides with the School Board election.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Amstein said an election in June would be too soon, because it wouldn’t give the architects enough time to come up with a final presentation on their proposal for athletic and instructional facilities, and there wouldn’t be enough time to handle any public presentations for the proposed projects. Any public measure such as a requested bond election must be submitted to the County Auditor no later than 46 days prior to the special election.

Amstein said also, that while Representative Tom Moore and Senator Tom Shipley said they feel strongly that State Aid for education would be approved by the Iowa Legislature at a rate of two-percent, the School Board will have to wait and see what the rate actually is. The amount will ultimately help to guide the District’s 2017-18 Budget.

In other business, the Atlantic School Board approved various contracts and/or Letters of Assignment, including Gaylord Schelling as Head Varsity Baseball Coach, and they approved a cost proposal from RSP & Associates, to conduct a 5-year enrollment analysis, in advance of a possible school bond referendum.