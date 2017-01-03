Atlantic Police report (1/3/17)

News

Atlantic Police report seven arrests over the past couple of weeks. Yesterday (Monday), 28-year old Kayla Millam, of Atlantic, was arrested on a Cass County warrant for Failure to Appear (in court). On Sunday, 32-year old Adam Morris, of Atlantic, was arrested for OWI/2nd offense.

Last Friday, 29-year old Ryan Juhl, of Atlantic, was arrested on Cass County warrants for two counts of Possession of Drugs with Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana w/the intent to deliver, and a Drug Tax stamp violation.

On Dec. 27th, 35-year old Aaron Latus, of Atlantic, was arrested on a Cass County warrant for Probation Violation. On Dec. 24th, 23-year old Austin Alff, of Atlantic, was arrested for OWI/1st offense. And on Dec. 23rd, 18-year old Skyler Peters, of Atlantic, was arrested after he turned himself-in on charge of OWI/1st offense and Possession of a Controlled Substance. That same day, 26-year old Devin Register, of Atlantic, was arrested on a Cass County warrant for Probation Violation.

All subjects were booked into the Cass County Jail.