Atlantic Police Report (1/16): 7 arrests

Atlantic Police Monday (today), reported several arrests took place over the past week. Today (Monday), 35-year old Brian Beard, of Atlantic, was arrested for Public Intoxication, 3rd or subsequent offense. On Sunday, Atlantic Police officers arrested 32-year old Daniel Fredericksen, of Atlantic, on a Cass County warrant for Failure to Appear for Probation Violation on an original charge of Failure to Comply with the Sex Offender Registry. Also arrested Sunday, was 25-year old Morgan Dvorak, of Atlantic. She was taken into custody on a Cass County warrant for Probation Violation. That same day, 38-year old Kimberly Ruiz, of Atlantic, was arrested on a Cass County warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge of Illegal Dumping.

On Saturday, Atlantic Police arrested 43-year old John Eichelberger, of Atlantic, for Harassment in the 3rd degree, and 25-year old Joshua Peters, of Brayton, for OWI/1st offense. Police also cited into court, 42-year old Teresa Lennon, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

And, on Jan. 9th, 18-year old Austin Boggs, of Atlantic, was arrested on a Cass County warrant for Failure to Appear. Each of those individuals, with the exception of Teresa Lennon, were booked into the Cass County Jail.

