Atlantic Parks and Rec Board to hold Special Meeting Tuesday

News

A Special Meeting has been scheduled for the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department’s Board of Directors. The Board will meet at Noon Tuesday in the Council’s Chambers at City Hall. Action items or New Business includes those pertaining to Parks Capital Improvement Funds for matching funds towards the Schildberg Recreation Area, as needed for an Enhance Iowa CAT Grant application.

Last week, the Atlantic City Council agreed to commit $100,000 toward the project, and the Cass County Board of Supervisors $25,000, both as part of matching funds applied toward the grant application.

Parks and Rec Director Seth Staashelm will also provide the Board an update on the Sunnyside Ice Rink.