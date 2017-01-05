Atlantic Mayor swears-in Chief and new Officer

News

Atlantic officially has a new Chief of Police and a new Police Officer. Mayor Dave Jones, Wednesday night administered the Oath of Office to Chief Dave Erickson, who formerly served as a Lieutenant under Chief Steve Green, who retired at the end of December. Erickson began his duties as Chief on January 1st, but the title wasn’t official until he was sworn-in.

And, the Oath of Office was administered to Officer Cameron Ward, from Griswold. Ward’s family looked on as the young man became the latest Police Officer to serve the City. He comes from a family of law enforcement officers.