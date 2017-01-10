Atlantic man & NE men arrested on drug charges

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports three recent drug related arrests. Last Saturday, 55-year old Raymond Eugene Quaites, of Omaha, and 31-year old Michael Jordan Byrd, of Ralston, NE, were taken into custody on two counts each of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both were taken to the Cass County Jail where they were released the following day on their own recognizances.

On January 5th, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 44-year old Robert Joseph Dambra, of Atlantic, on two charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Dambra was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on $7,000 bond.

And, no injuries were reported following a single-vehicle accident last Thursday, in Cass County. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the scene near the Lewis Road and 570th Street, at around 7:20-a.m. A 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by 18-year old Porsche Leann Carlton, of Griswold, was westbound on Lewis Road when she lost control of the vehicle, which came to rest in the north ditch in a corn field. Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $4,000.