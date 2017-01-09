Atlantic has six champs on way to Rollin Dyer title
January 9th, 2017 by Chris Parks
The Atlantic/CAM wrestling team got six individual champions on their way to a title the Rollin Dyer Tournament. The Trojans scored 275.5 points to win their home tournament with Ankeny second at 196.5. Kole Hansen (113), Carter Cox (120), Chase McLaren (126), Drake Roller (170), Zac Stork (195), and John McConkey (285) all took individual championships. Mitchell Williamson was runner-up at 170. Connor Pellett (145), Austin Mills (182), and Nate Moen (220) were third place finishers in their weight classes.
Team Standings
|1.
|Atlantic
|275.5
|2.
|Ankeny
|196.5
|3.
|Red Oak
|186.5
|4.
|Humboldt
|183.0
|5.
|Bondurant-Farrar
|141.5
|6.
|AHSTW
|111.0
|7.
|Southwest Valley
|105.0
|8.
|Alta-Aurelia
|94.0
|9.
|Denison-Schleswig
|38.0
|10.
|Griswold
|23.0
|11.
|Nodaway Valley
|11.0
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Derek Anderson of Ankeny
2nd Place – Johnathon Erp of Red Oak
3rd Place – Colby Lillegard of Bondurant-Farrar
4th Place – Aybren Moore of Atlantic
5th Place – Schade Larson of Alta-Aurelia
6th Place – Joel Sampson of AHSTW
7th Place – Trey Dixon of Southwest Valley
8th Place – Tanner Myer of Humboldt
1st Place Match
Derek Anderson (Ankeny) 14-3, So. over Johnathon Erp (Red Oak) 19-5, Fr. (Fall 1:34).
3rd Place Match
Colby Lillegard (Bondurant-Farrar) 17-5, Fr. over Aybren Moore (Atlantic) 16-13, Fr. (MD 10-0).
5th Place Match
Schade Larson (Alta-Aurelia) 11-9, Fr. over Joel Sampson (AHSTW) 16-12, Fr. (Fall 0:30).
7th Place Match
Trey Dixon (Southwest Valley) 11-5, Fr. over Tanner Myer (Humboldt) 14-10, Fr. (Fall 2:49).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kole Hansen of Atlantic
2nd Place – Sam Kallem of Ankeny
3rd Place – Austin Nash of Bondurant-Farrar
4th Place – Sam Sherkenbach of Alta-Aurelia
5th Place – Colton Johnson of Denison-Schleswig
6th Place – Jade Lange of Humboldt
7th Place – Kolton Schutt of Southwest Valley
1st Place Match
Kole Hansen (Atlantic) 20-5, Jr. over Sam Kallem (Ankeny) 15-4, Fr. (MD 20-11).
3rd Place Match
Austin Nash (Bondurant-Farrar) 16-6, Sr. over Sam Sherkenbach (Alta-Aurelia) 9-8, So. (MD 10-2).
5th Place Match
Colton Johnson (Denison-Schleswig) 7-18, Fr. over Jade Lange (Humboldt) 1-5, So. (Dec 6-0).
7th Place Match
Kolton Schutt (Southwest Valley) 8-11, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Carter Cox of Atlantic
2nd Place – Cresten Craven of Humboldt
3rd Place – Spencer Anderson of Ankeny
4th Place – Cam Vanderhoof of Red Oak
5th Place – Elliot Young of AHSTW
6th Place – John Seyler of Griswold
1st Place Match
Carter Cox (Atlantic) 28-1, Sr. over Cresten Craven (Humboldt) 19-5, Fr. (Fall 2:20).
3rd Place Match
Spencer Anderson (Ankeny) 14-6, Jr. over Cam Vanderhoof (Red Oak) 13-9, So. (Fall 3:51).
5th Place Match
Elliot Young (AHSTW) 12-15, So. over John Seyler (Griswold) 9-12, So. (Fall 5:01).
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chase McLaren of Atlantic
2nd Place – Neal Larsen of Bondurant-Farrar
3rd Place – Zach Kollmorgen of Humboldt
4th Place – Michael Gomez of Red Oak
5th Place – Ben Ehlers of AHSTW
6th Place – Wyatt Carl of Ankeny
7th Place – Adan Henrich of Alta-Aurelia
1st Place Match
Chase McLaren (Atlantic) 28-3, So. over Neal Larsen (Bondurant-Farrar) 17-4, Fr. (TF-1.5 5:17 (17-2)).
3rd Place Match
Zach Kollmorgen (Humboldt) 5-3, So. over Michael Gomez (Red Oak) 15-10, Sr. (Fall 4:45).
5th Place Match
Ben Ehlers (AHSTW) 15-11, So. over Wyatt Carl (Ankeny) 8-13, So. (Fall 1:24).
7th Place Match
Adan Henrich (Alta-Aurelia) 8-12, Jr. over () , . (Bye).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Alec Selberg of Red Oak
2nd Place – Tom Reichenbacker of Ankeny
3rd Place – Elijah Torres of Humboldt
4th Place – Chris Langner of Alta-Aurelia
5th Place – Colby Sorensen of Atlantic
6th Place – Walter Long of Bondurant-Farrar
7th Place – Shawn Swain of Griswold
8th Place – Zane Hollingsworth of Southwest Valley
1st Place Match
Alec Selberg (Red Oak) 13-4, Sr. over Tom Reichenbacker (Ankeny) 6-2, Sr. (Dec 12-10).
3rd Place Match
Elijah Torres (Humboldt) 21-5, Jr. over Chris Langner (Alta-Aurelia) 11-9, Sr. (Dec 9-2).
5th Place Match
Colby Sorensen (Atlantic) 21-12, Sr. over Walter Long (Bondurant-Farrar) 10-7, Sr. (Fall 5:15).
7th Place Match
Shawn Swain (Griswold) 18-10, Jr. over Zane Hollingsworth (Southwest Valley) 4-10, Sr. (Fall 3:44).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Joey Busse of Humboldt
2nd Place – Hunter Ragan of Ankeny
3rd Place – Justin McCunn of Red Oak
4th Place – Seth Kiesel of AHSTW
5th Place – Brandon Behle of Bondurant-Farrar
6th Place – Colton Mudd of Atlantic
7th Place – Sam Zimmerman of Alta-Aurelia
8th Place – Derek Mueller of Griswold
1st Place Match
Joey Busse (Humboldt) 22-3, So. over Hunter Ragan (Ankeny) 12-8, Sr. (Dec 6-1).
3rd Place Match
Justin McCunn (Red Oak) 19-6, Fr. over Seth Kiesel (AHSTW) 11-16, Fr. (Fall 1:34).
5th Place Match
Brandon Behle (Bondurant-Farrar) 4-2, Sr. over Colton Mudd (Atlantic) 14-13, Jr. (Dec 6-2).
7th Place Match
Sam Zimmerman (Alta-Aurelia) 4-13, So. over Derek Mueller (Griswold) 4-8, Fr. (Fall 1:47).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Killyan Green of Ankeny
2nd Place – Jaden Kampen of Humboldt
3rd Place – Connor Pellett of Atlantic
4th Place – Tyler McMann of Red Oak
5th Place – Joel Becerra of AHSTW
6th Place – Dylan Dalton of Southwest Valley
7th Place – Brody Erlandson of Nodaway Valley
8th Place – Nate Weflen of Alta-Aurelia
1st Place Match
Killyan Green (Ankeny) 21-0, Jr. over Jaden Kampen (Humboldt) 20-5, Sr. (Fall 0:37).
3rd Place Match
Connor Pellett (Atlantic) 21-10, So. over Tyler McMann (Red Oak) 12-9, Sr. (Fall 5:02).
5th Place Match
Joel Becerra (AHSTW) 23-5, Sr. over Dylan Dalton (Southwest Valley) 10-10, Jr. (Dec 10-7).
7th Place Match
Brody Erlandson (Nodaway Valley) 7-10, So. over Nate Weflen (Alta-Aurelia) 1-8, Fr. (Fall 3:15).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Skylar Solko of Alta-Aurelia
2nd Place – Carter Maynes of Red Oak
3rd Place – Logan Calkins of Southwest Valley
4th Place – Devin Siedlik of Atlantic
5th Place – Davion Goodell of Humboldt
6th Place – Jesse Carlton of Griswold
7th Place – Korbin Martin of AHSTW
8th Place – Parker Manning of Nodaway Valley
1st Place Match
Skylar Solko (Alta-Aurelia) 20-1, Sr. over Carter Maynes (Red Oak) 17-6, Fr. (Fall 2:35).
3rd Place Match
Logan Calkins (Southwest Valley) 12-7, Jr. over Devin Siedlik (Atlantic) 15-13, Sr. (Fall 3:56).
5th Place Match
Davion Goodell (Humboldt) 5-9, Fr. over Jesse Carlton (Griswold) 7-12, So. (MD 14-1).
7th Place Match
Korbin Martin (AHSTW) 9-14, So. over Parker Manning (Nodaway Valley) 6-8, So. (Fall 1:42).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gabe Pauley of AHSTW
2nd Place – Mitchell Williamson of Atlantic
3rd Place – Gus Arnold of Humboldt
4th Place – Jakob Oleson of Bondurant-Farrar
5th Place – Anderson Martin of Ankeny
6th Place – Isaac Bower of Red Oak
7th Place – Evan Skelton of Southwest Valley
1st Place Match
Gabe Pauley (AHSTW) 20-1, So. over Mitchell Williamson (Atlantic) 20-9, So. (MD 15-5).
3rd Place Match
Gus Arnold (Humboldt) 23-2, Sr. over Jakob Oleson (Bondurant-Farrar) 112-9, Sr. (SV-1 3-1).
5th Place Match
Anderson Martin (Ankeny) 4-11, Jr. over Isaac Bower (Red Oak) 5-10, So. (Dec 5-4).
7th Place Match
Evan Skelton (Southwest Valley) 11-4, Sr. over () , . (Bye).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Drake Roller of Atlantic
2nd Place – Thomas Bentley of Red Oak
3rd Place – Dalton Meyer of Bondurant-Farrar
4th Place – Gavyn Fischer of AHSTW
5th Place – Luke Sable of Ankeny
6th Place – Merik Gaule of Southwest Valley
7th Place – Collin Johnson of Alta-Aurelia
8th Place – Logan Moser of Humboldt
1st Place Match
Drake Roller (Atlantic) 27-3, Sr. over Thomas Bentley (Red Oak) 19-5, So. (Fall 3:11).
3rd Place Match
Dalton Meyer (Bondurant-Farrar) 15-4, Sr. over Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW) 15-9, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:27 (16-0)).
5th Place Match
Luke Sable (Ankeny) 6-6, Jr. over Merik Gaule (Southwest Valley) 11-10, Jr. (Dec 3-2).
7th Place Match
Collin Johnson (Alta-Aurelia) 11-10, Jr. over Logan Moser (Humboldt) 9-15, Jr. (Fall 3:24).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ben Schlitz of Ankeny
2nd Place – Lyndon Bright of Southwest Valley
3rd Place – Austin Mills of Atlantic
4th Place – Joel Osborn of Humboldt
5th Place – Carlos Guerra of Red Oak
6th Place – Caden Larson of AHSTW
7th Place – Kooper Brown of Nodaway Valley
1st Place Match
Ben Schlitz (Ankeny) 10-4, Sr. over Lyndon Bright (Southwest Valley) 12-7, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:57 (18-2)).
3rd Place Match
Austin Mills (Atlantic) 18-7, Sr. over Joel Osborn (Humboldt) 14-11, So. (MD 15-6).
5th Place Match
Carlos Guerra (Red Oak) 17-7, Sr. over Caden Larson (AHSTW) 11-7, So. (Fall 2:00).
7th Place Match
Kooper Brown (Nodaway Valley) 0-2, So. over () , . (Bye).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zac Stork of Atlantic
2nd Place – Louis Long of Bondurant-Farrar
3rd Place – Nick Gaes of Alta-Aurelia
4th Place – Bryson Rhamy of Southwest Valley
5th Place – Erik Jorgensen of AHSTW
6th Place – Cole Rathjen of Ankeny
7th Place – Jackson Welter of Red Oak
8th Place – Julia Smith of Griswold
1st Place Match
Zac Stork (Atlantic) 25-3, Sr. over Louis Long (Bondurant-Farrar) 14-7, Sr. (MD 11-2).
3rd Place Match
Nick Gaes (Alta-Aurelia) 19-2, So. over Bryson Rhamy (Southwest Valley) 12-10, So. (Fall 1:34).
5th Place Match
Erik Jorgensen (AHSTW) 21-7, Sr. over Cole Rathjen (Ankeny) 12-5, So. (Dec 8-2).
7th Place Match
Jackson Welter (Red Oak) 14-10, Sr. over Julia Smith (Griswold) 2-14, Jr. (Fall 0:16).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jaden Heiden of Denison-Schleswig
2nd Place – Bryce Newton of Southwest Valley
3rd Place – Nate Moen of Atlantic
4th Place – Brandon Johnson of Humboldt
5th Place – Colton Kinnison of Red Oak
6th Place – Brady Canada of AHSTW
7th Place – Tate Beardsley of Ankeny
8th Place – Nick Freund of Griswold
1st Place Match
Jaden Heiden (Denison-Schleswig) 18-10, Jr. over Bryce Newton (Southwest Valley) 13-4, Sr. (Fall 1:18).
3rd Place Match
Nate Moen (Atlantic) 14-9, Sr. over Brandon Johnson (Humboldt) 15-10, Jr. (Fall 3:11).
5th Place Match
Colton Kinnison (Red Oak) 12-14, So. over Brady Canada (AHSTW) 14-13, Fr. (Dec 3-2).
7th Place Match
Tate Beardsley (Ankeny) 10-9, Jr. over Nick Freund (Griswold) 3-14, So. (Fall 1:18).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – John McConkey of Atlantic
2nd Place – Justin Jones of Humboldt
3rd Place – Kolt Pitzen of Bondurant-Farrar
4th Place – Andy Seals of Southwest Valley
5th Place – Manuel Carrazio of Denison-Schleswig
6th Place – Logan Alexander of Red Oak
1st Place Match
John McConkey (Atlantic) 30-1, Jr. over Justin Jones (Humboldt) 9-5, So. (Fall 4:56).
3rd Place Match
Kolt Pitzen (Bondurant-Farrar) 9-10, Jr. over Andy Seals (Southwest Valley) 3-3, Jr. (Fall 4:33).
5th Place Match
Manuel Carrazio (Denison-Schleswig) 6-11, . over Logan Alexander (Red Oak) 1-8, Sr. (Fall 1:32).
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).