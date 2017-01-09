Atlantic has six champs on way to Rollin Dyer title

Sports

The Atlantic/CAM wrestling team got six individual champions on their way to a title the Rollin Dyer Tournament. The Trojans scored 275.5 points to win their home tournament with Ankeny second at 196.5. Kole Hansen (113), Carter Cox (120), Chase McLaren (126), Drake Roller (170), Zac Stork (195), and John McConkey (285) all took individual championships. Mitchell Williamson was runner-up at 170. Connor Pellett (145), Austin Mills (182), and Nate Moen (220) were third place finishers in their weight classes.

Team Standings

1. Atlantic 275.5 2. Ankeny 196.5 3. Red Oak 186.5 4. Humboldt 183.0 5. Bondurant-Farrar 141.5 6. AHSTW 111.0 7. Southwest Valley 105.0 8. Alta-Aurelia 94.0 9. Denison-Schleswig 38.0 10. Griswold 23.0 11. Nodaway Valley 11.0

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Derek Anderson of Ankeny

2nd Place – Johnathon Erp of Red Oak

3rd Place – Colby Lillegard of Bondurant-Farrar

4th Place – Aybren Moore of Atlantic

5th Place – Schade Larson of Alta-Aurelia

6th Place – Joel Sampson of AHSTW

7th Place – Trey Dixon of Southwest Valley

8th Place – Tanner Myer of Humboldt

1st Place Match

Derek Anderson (Ankeny) 14-3, So. over Johnathon Erp (Red Oak) 19-5, Fr. (Fall 1:34).

3rd Place Match

Colby Lillegard (Bondurant-Farrar) 17-5, Fr. over Aybren Moore (Atlantic) 16-13, Fr. (MD 10-0).

5th Place Match

Schade Larson (Alta-Aurelia) 11-9, Fr. over Joel Sampson (AHSTW) 16-12, Fr. (Fall 0:30).

7th Place Match

Trey Dixon (Southwest Valley) 11-5, Fr. over Tanner Myer (Humboldt) 14-10, Fr. (Fall 2:49).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kole Hansen of Atlantic

2nd Place – Sam Kallem of Ankeny

3rd Place – Austin Nash of Bondurant-Farrar

4th Place – Sam Sherkenbach of Alta-Aurelia

5th Place – Colton Johnson of Denison-Schleswig

6th Place – Jade Lange of Humboldt

7th Place – Kolton Schutt of Southwest Valley

1st Place Match

Kole Hansen (Atlantic) 20-5, Jr. over Sam Kallem (Ankeny) 15-4, Fr. (MD 20-11).

3rd Place Match

Austin Nash (Bondurant-Farrar) 16-6, Sr. over Sam Sherkenbach (Alta-Aurelia) 9-8, So. (MD 10-2).

5th Place Match

Colton Johnson (Denison-Schleswig) 7-18, Fr. over Jade Lange (Humboldt) 1-5, So. (Dec 6-0).

7th Place Match

Kolton Schutt (Southwest Valley) 8-11, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Carter Cox of Atlantic

2nd Place – Cresten Craven of Humboldt

3rd Place – Spencer Anderson of Ankeny

4th Place – Cam Vanderhoof of Red Oak

5th Place – Elliot Young of AHSTW

6th Place – John Seyler of Griswold

1st Place Match

Carter Cox (Atlantic) 28-1, Sr. over Cresten Craven (Humboldt) 19-5, Fr. (Fall 2:20).

3rd Place Match

Spencer Anderson (Ankeny) 14-6, Jr. over Cam Vanderhoof (Red Oak) 13-9, So. (Fall 3:51).

5th Place Match

Elliot Young (AHSTW) 12-15, So. over John Seyler (Griswold) 9-12, So. (Fall 5:01).

7th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Chase McLaren of Atlantic

2nd Place – Neal Larsen of Bondurant-Farrar

3rd Place – Zach Kollmorgen of Humboldt

4th Place – Michael Gomez of Red Oak

5th Place – Ben Ehlers of AHSTW

6th Place – Wyatt Carl of Ankeny

7th Place – Adan Henrich of Alta-Aurelia

1st Place Match

Chase McLaren (Atlantic) 28-3, So. over Neal Larsen (Bondurant-Farrar) 17-4, Fr. (TF-1.5 5:17 (17-2)).

3rd Place Match

Zach Kollmorgen (Humboldt) 5-3, So. over Michael Gomez (Red Oak) 15-10, Sr. (Fall 4:45).

5th Place Match

Ben Ehlers (AHSTW) 15-11, So. over Wyatt Carl (Ankeny) 8-13, So. (Fall 1:24).

7th Place Match

Adan Henrich (Alta-Aurelia) 8-12, Jr. over () , . (Bye).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Alec Selberg of Red Oak

2nd Place – Tom Reichenbacker of Ankeny

3rd Place – Elijah Torres of Humboldt

4th Place – Chris Langner of Alta-Aurelia

5th Place – Colby Sorensen of Atlantic

6th Place – Walter Long of Bondurant-Farrar

7th Place – Shawn Swain of Griswold

8th Place – Zane Hollingsworth of Southwest Valley

1st Place Match

Alec Selberg (Red Oak) 13-4, Sr. over Tom Reichenbacker (Ankeny) 6-2, Sr. (Dec 12-10).

3rd Place Match

Elijah Torres (Humboldt) 21-5, Jr. over Chris Langner (Alta-Aurelia) 11-9, Sr. (Dec 9-2).

5th Place Match

Colby Sorensen (Atlantic) 21-12, Sr. over Walter Long (Bondurant-Farrar) 10-7, Sr. (Fall 5:15).

7th Place Match

Shawn Swain (Griswold) 18-10, Jr. over Zane Hollingsworth (Southwest Valley) 4-10, Sr. (Fall 3:44).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Joey Busse of Humboldt

2nd Place – Hunter Ragan of Ankeny

3rd Place – Justin McCunn of Red Oak

4th Place – Seth Kiesel of AHSTW

5th Place – Brandon Behle of Bondurant-Farrar

6th Place – Colton Mudd of Atlantic

7th Place – Sam Zimmerman of Alta-Aurelia

8th Place – Derek Mueller of Griswold

1st Place Match

Joey Busse (Humboldt) 22-3, So. over Hunter Ragan (Ankeny) 12-8, Sr. (Dec 6-1).

3rd Place Match

Justin McCunn (Red Oak) 19-6, Fr. over Seth Kiesel (AHSTW) 11-16, Fr. (Fall 1:34).

5th Place Match

Brandon Behle (Bondurant-Farrar) 4-2, Sr. over Colton Mudd (Atlantic) 14-13, Jr. (Dec 6-2).

7th Place Match

Sam Zimmerman (Alta-Aurelia) 4-13, So. over Derek Mueller (Griswold) 4-8, Fr. (Fall 1:47).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Killyan Green of Ankeny

2nd Place – Jaden Kampen of Humboldt

3rd Place – Connor Pellett of Atlantic

4th Place – Tyler McMann of Red Oak

5th Place – Joel Becerra of AHSTW

6th Place – Dylan Dalton of Southwest Valley

7th Place – Brody Erlandson of Nodaway Valley

8th Place – Nate Weflen of Alta-Aurelia

1st Place Match

Killyan Green (Ankeny) 21-0, Jr. over Jaden Kampen (Humboldt) 20-5, Sr. (Fall 0:37).

3rd Place Match

Connor Pellett (Atlantic) 21-10, So. over Tyler McMann (Red Oak) 12-9, Sr. (Fall 5:02).

5th Place Match

Joel Becerra (AHSTW) 23-5, Sr. over Dylan Dalton (Southwest Valley) 10-10, Jr. (Dec 10-7).

7th Place Match

Brody Erlandson (Nodaway Valley) 7-10, So. over Nate Weflen (Alta-Aurelia) 1-8, Fr. (Fall 3:15).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Skylar Solko of Alta-Aurelia

2nd Place – Carter Maynes of Red Oak

3rd Place – Logan Calkins of Southwest Valley

4th Place – Devin Siedlik of Atlantic

5th Place – Davion Goodell of Humboldt

6th Place – Jesse Carlton of Griswold

7th Place – Korbin Martin of AHSTW

8th Place – Parker Manning of Nodaway Valley

1st Place Match

Skylar Solko (Alta-Aurelia) 20-1, Sr. over Carter Maynes (Red Oak) 17-6, Fr. (Fall 2:35).

3rd Place Match

Logan Calkins (Southwest Valley) 12-7, Jr. over Devin Siedlik (Atlantic) 15-13, Sr. (Fall 3:56).

5th Place Match

Davion Goodell (Humboldt) 5-9, Fr. over Jesse Carlton (Griswold) 7-12, So. (MD 14-1).

7th Place Match

Korbin Martin (AHSTW) 9-14, So. over Parker Manning (Nodaway Valley) 6-8, So. (Fall 1:42).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gabe Pauley of AHSTW

2nd Place – Mitchell Williamson of Atlantic

3rd Place – Gus Arnold of Humboldt

4th Place – Jakob Oleson of Bondurant-Farrar

5th Place – Anderson Martin of Ankeny

6th Place – Isaac Bower of Red Oak

7th Place – Evan Skelton of Southwest Valley

1st Place Match

Gabe Pauley (AHSTW) 20-1, So. over Mitchell Williamson (Atlantic) 20-9, So. (MD 15-5).

3rd Place Match

Gus Arnold (Humboldt) 23-2, Sr. over Jakob Oleson (Bondurant-Farrar) 112-9, Sr. (SV-1 3-1).

5th Place Match

Anderson Martin (Ankeny) 4-11, Jr. over Isaac Bower (Red Oak) 5-10, So. (Dec 5-4).

7th Place Match

Evan Skelton (Southwest Valley) 11-4, Sr. over () , . (Bye).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Drake Roller of Atlantic

2nd Place – Thomas Bentley of Red Oak

3rd Place – Dalton Meyer of Bondurant-Farrar

4th Place – Gavyn Fischer of AHSTW

5th Place – Luke Sable of Ankeny

6th Place – Merik Gaule of Southwest Valley

7th Place – Collin Johnson of Alta-Aurelia

8th Place – Logan Moser of Humboldt

1st Place Match

Drake Roller (Atlantic) 27-3, Sr. over Thomas Bentley (Red Oak) 19-5, So. (Fall 3:11).

3rd Place Match

Dalton Meyer (Bondurant-Farrar) 15-4, Sr. over Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW) 15-9, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:27 (16-0)).

5th Place Match

Luke Sable (Ankeny) 6-6, Jr. over Merik Gaule (Southwest Valley) 11-10, Jr. (Dec 3-2).

7th Place Match

Collin Johnson (Alta-Aurelia) 11-10, Jr. over Logan Moser (Humboldt) 9-15, Jr. (Fall 3:24).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ben Schlitz of Ankeny

2nd Place – Lyndon Bright of Southwest Valley

3rd Place – Austin Mills of Atlantic

4th Place – Joel Osborn of Humboldt

5th Place – Carlos Guerra of Red Oak

6th Place – Caden Larson of AHSTW

7th Place – Kooper Brown of Nodaway Valley

1st Place Match

Ben Schlitz (Ankeny) 10-4, Sr. over Lyndon Bright (Southwest Valley) 12-7, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:57 (18-2)).

3rd Place Match

Austin Mills (Atlantic) 18-7, Sr. over Joel Osborn (Humboldt) 14-11, So. (MD 15-6).

5th Place Match

Carlos Guerra (Red Oak) 17-7, Sr. over Caden Larson (AHSTW) 11-7, So. (Fall 2:00).

7th Place Match

Kooper Brown (Nodaway Valley) 0-2, So. over () , . (Bye).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zac Stork of Atlantic

2nd Place – Louis Long of Bondurant-Farrar

3rd Place – Nick Gaes of Alta-Aurelia

4th Place – Bryson Rhamy of Southwest Valley

5th Place – Erik Jorgensen of AHSTW

6th Place – Cole Rathjen of Ankeny

7th Place – Jackson Welter of Red Oak

8th Place – Julia Smith of Griswold

1st Place Match

Zac Stork (Atlantic) 25-3, Sr. over Louis Long (Bondurant-Farrar) 14-7, Sr. (MD 11-2).

3rd Place Match

Nick Gaes (Alta-Aurelia) 19-2, So. over Bryson Rhamy (Southwest Valley) 12-10, So. (Fall 1:34).

5th Place Match

Erik Jorgensen (AHSTW) 21-7, Sr. over Cole Rathjen (Ankeny) 12-5, So. (Dec 8-2).

7th Place Match

Jackson Welter (Red Oak) 14-10, Sr. over Julia Smith (Griswold) 2-14, Jr. (Fall 0:16).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jaden Heiden of Denison-Schleswig

2nd Place – Bryce Newton of Southwest Valley

3rd Place – Nate Moen of Atlantic

4th Place – Brandon Johnson of Humboldt

5th Place – Colton Kinnison of Red Oak

6th Place – Brady Canada of AHSTW

7th Place – Tate Beardsley of Ankeny

8th Place – Nick Freund of Griswold

1st Place Match

Jaden Heiden (Denison-Schleswig) 18-10, Jr. over Bryce Newton (Southwest Valley) 13-4, Sr. (Fall 1:18).

3rd Place Match

Nate Moen (Atlantic) 14-9, Sr. over Brandon Johnson (Humboldt) 15-10, Jr. (Fall 3:11).

5th Place Match

Colton Kinnison (Red Oak) 12-14, So. over Brady Canada (AHSTW) 14-13, Fr. (Dec 3-2).

7th Place Match

Tate Beardsley (Ankeny) 10-9, Jr. over Nick Freund (Griswold) 3-14, So. (Fall 1:18).