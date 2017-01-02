Atlantic & Griswold School Board members to attend Legislative Delegation meeting
January 2nd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Members of the Atlantic and Griswold School District’s Boards of Education will meet Tuesday evening in Griswold Midde/High School Library. Available Board members from both schools will be meeting at 6-p.m. with southwest Iowa Representative Tom Moore and Senator Tom Shipley on legislative matters of importance to the districts and education in general.
The session is open for the public to attend. No action is expected, only discussion.