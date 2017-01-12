Atlantic Girls Swim Team recognized at School Board meeting

News, Sports

The Atlantic Girls Swim Team was recognized by the Atlantic School Board during a special presentation, Wednesday evening. The team has only been in existence for the past three years. Six girls qualified for State in eight out of 11 possible events. To qualify, they must place in the top 24 (in the entire state) at the Regional meet, which is held one week prior to the State meet.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Amstein asked Swim Team Coach Dean Junker to introduce the young ladies. Some of the members include: Jessie Hartwig, Madelyn Kickland, Cambry Miller, Anna Lowary, Mycala Kickland, and McKenna Ewoldt.

Coach Junker said this past year was likely the most successful for the team. The best finish for an individual team member was Jessie Hartwig, who placed 7th in the 100 Breast Stroke event, just shy of earning a place on the awards podium. This year was the first year for three divers to compete, as well.

The Coach said also their training begins at 6-a.m. and runs until around 7. They train again after school (around 3:30-p.m.) to 5-p.m. Despite their rigorous day, they still manage to pull off a 3.41 GPA as a team. And, Junker said the girls are excellent representatives of the school district during and after their events. He said “These girls know how to act. And when we go places, we we always get complimented on how good our girls are. When they get out of the pool, they congratulate their opponents, and the other coaches just love them. They have a very positive influence, and they’re really a good representative of Atlantic.”