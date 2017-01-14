Atlantic girls show improvement at Lewis Central Friday

Sports

The Atlantic girls basketball team showed some progress in a 65-33 loss at Lewis Central on Friday night. The Trojans slowed the game down and were aggressive to the basket early in the game to hang with the Class 4A 5th ranked Titans for a while.

Lewis Central led by 8 at the end of the first quarter and 13 at the half. It wasn’t until the third quarter that the Titans fully pulled away as they took advantage of too many unforced Trojan turnovers to build a 20 point lead.

The titans were led by 17 points from Maegan Holt and 13 from Megan Witte as they improve to 12-1. Atlantic was led by 11 points from Catherine Leonard as they fall to 0-13. Next up the Trojans have a home game on Tuesday night against Kuemper Catholic.