Atlantic City Council to swear-in new Police Chief and Officer

News

Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones will swear-in two law enforcement officers during the City Council meeting at City Hall beginning at 5:30-p.m., Wednesday. Lt. Dave Erickson, who officially took over as Chief of Police on January 1st, will take the Oath of Office. With Erickson’s promotion to Chief, and the resignation of Officer Cody Eckles, the City was down two full-time officers. The first Officer to join the City is Cameron Ward, who comes to Atlantic from the Griswold area. Ward will also take the Oath of Office Wednesday evening from Mayor Dave Jones.

In other business, the Council will hold a Public Hearing on the Development Agreement with the Whitney Group, LLC, authorizing an annual appropriation of Tax Increment Payments and pledging certain tax increment revenues to the payment of the agreement.

The hearing will be followed by a Resolution approving the Urban Renewal Joint Agreement with Cass County, with regard to a TIF (Tax Increment Financing) for the Elite Octane, LLC ethanol plant project. Afterward, Susan Fisher, with the EPA, will update the Council on efforts to remove PCE (a chemical found in Dry Cleaning Solvent) contamination found in certain areas of the community.

And, the Council will act on a Resolution endorsing the Use of City Funds for matching funds for [an] Enhance Iowa Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) Grant. The grant requires matching funds from the City in the amount of $100,000 for an ADA accessible pier, gravel parking lot and engineering fees, associated with the Schildberg Recreation Area campground and bathhouse projects, which will cost an estimated $500,000 altogether. Cass County has already committed $25,000 as its share of the match. If approved, and Enhance Iowa CAT grant would cover the $175,000 in cost for the bathhouse to be located adjacent to the campgrounds.