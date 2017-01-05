Atlantic City Council hold hearing on Development Agreement for Whitney Hotel project

News

In other business, the City Council held a Public Hearing on a Development Agreement with Whitney Group, LLC, authorizing an annual appropriation of Tax Increment payments and pledging certain revenues to the payment of the agreement. The only comment came from Pat McCurdy, Chairman of the Cass Atlantic Development Corporation’s Housing Committee. McCurdy said he supported the project “100 percent.”

The Council did not take any action on the agreement, as a final wording is being hammered out. A vote on passing the agreement is expected during the next regular Council meeting on January 18th. Mark Smith, along with a group of investors purchased the three-story Victorian-era Boss Hotel that was built in 1890, and is on the list of the National Register of Historic Places. Smith has previously stated that plans for the structure includes commercial space and a restaurant on the first floor, along with a community room. The top two floors will be remodeled into eight apartment units on each floor for “mature adults.” The project is expected to cost $4-million.

The Council, Wednesday, passed a Resolution for matching funds amounting to $100,000, in support of an Enhance Iowa CAT grant for the Schildberg Recreation Area Campground improvement and bathhouse projects. Atlantic Parks and Rec Department Director Seth Staashelm said the Resolution was necessary because the previous application had been submitted to the now defunct Vision Iowa Board. The old application was rescinded and is being updated before being submitted to the Enhance Iowa Board for review and action, which is likely to occur later this summer.

The City’s share of the matching funds will come from the Local Option Sales Tax Recreation Improvement Reserve and the Hotel-Motel Tax.