Atlantic Chamber holds Annual Dinner & Awards program

The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce held it’s annual Dinner and Awards program Saturday evening at the Cass County Community Center, with the dinner provided by Hy-Vee. The evening focused on the spirit of volunteerism in the community, and how they make life better for the rest of us.

Among the awards handed out during the program, was one that is presented in partnership with Deter Motor Company, in Atlantic. The Athena Award is presented to one person for their efforts to create leadership opportunities for women, excellence in professional and community service and especially for assisting women in their attainment of excellence and leadership. The Athena Award went to Dr. Tressa Wilcox.

During the Community Awards portion of the program, Saturday, Outstanding Volunteers in 2017 were recognized. The highest honor…The Distinguished Service Award…was presented to LaVon Eblen. She was described by community members, business leaders and friends as enthusiastic, confident, passionate, caring and an entrepreneur. She supports the community using her hands and heart, according to past Chamber President Lori Reid, who said LaVon selflessly offers “Her time and often her resources to nurture local projects like Produce in the Park, Master Gardeners, Healthy Cass County, Cass County Food Policy Council, 4-H, the Armory and much more.”

Local businesses and groups were also recognized during the Chamber Banquet, Saturday. Among them was the Atlantic Area Ambassadors, who are made up of volunteers and business leaders who help celebrate business accomplishments, expansions and successes. Some of the businesses they helped to celebrate include: Salute Gymnastics; Olsen’s Fuel Supply; Farmer’s Insurance; Hanson’s Fine Jewelry; Griswold Rehab and Health Care Center, and others. It was also noted Cass, Incorporated and TS Banking Group were named Top Work Places in Iowa, by the Des Moines Register, and Cass County Health System was awarded a Top Work Place for the second consecutive year, by the Des Moines Register.

New Chamber President Rob Claussen spoke about adopting four new objectives for the Chamber’s Strategic Plan in 2017. They include: Community Development; Membership Engagement; Volunteer Engagement, and Business Development.