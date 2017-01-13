Atlantic Boys Swim Team wins home dual with AL/TJ

Sports

The Atlantic boys swim team picked up a win in their only home dual of the season on Thursday night. The Trojans outscored the Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson Lynx/Jackets 92-68.

The Trojans had eight wins on the night and were 1-2 in three events on their way to the win at the Nishna Valley YMCA.

A few of the event Atlantic took first in included: 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay, 200 individual medley, and 50 freestyle.

The Trojans will now head to Fort Dodge for a tournament on Saturday.