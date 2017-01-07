Atlantic Boys roll to win at Denison

Sports

The Atlantic Boys Basketball Team played a complete game from the onset on Friday night in a Hawkeye Ten road win over Denison-Schleswig 69-42. Atlantic fed the ball to Scott Leonard on the block early and he took advantage racking up 13 first half points to help the Trojans build a 20 point halftime lead.

The Monarchs went on a small flurry to start the second half but could never cut the lead under double digits. Atlantic built the lead back over 20 by the end of the third on their way to the conference win. The Trojans got 19 points from both Garrett Franken and Scott Leonard in the victory. Atlantic is now 7-3 on the season and 4-1 in Hawkeye Ten Conference play. They next travel to Glenwood on Tuesday night.

Denison falls to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the Hawkeye Ten. The Monarchs next host St. Albert on Tuesday.