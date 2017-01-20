Atlantic Area Ambassadors Visit Boose Construction

January 20th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

The Atlantic Area Ambassadors were hosted by Boose Construction this (Thursday) morning. The Ambassadors had the opportunity to tour a new home built by Marty and Connie Boose, owners of Boose Construction.

Marty started building homes in 1992. After deciding Atlantic needed more affordable housing, he decided to start a development on Ash Street. As of today, Boose Construction has built six homes, four of which have been sold. The Ambassadors visited 1408 Ash Street, a newly finished house that is now for sale.

Staff Pictured: Marty Boose & Connie Boose
Ambassadors Pictured: Sara Nelson, Julie May-Smith, Mike Ruddy, Bill Saluk, Carol Seddon, Nedra Perry, Megan Roberts, Jolene Roecker, Sue Muri, Dolly Bergmann, Debbie Leistad, Arlene Drennan, JoAnn Runyan, Michelle Heath, Pat McCurdy, Donnie Drennan, Rich Perry, Deb Brown, Tammy Waters, Kat Niemann, Dawn Marnin, BJ Hart, Steve Anderson, Dr. Keith Leonard, Chip Hanson, Nick Harris, Dr. Jim Kickland, Paul Gude, Rob Clausen and Russel Joyce.