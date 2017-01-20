Atlantic Area Ambassadors Visit Boose Construction

News

The Atlantic Area Ambassadors were hosted by Boose Construction this (Thursday) morning. The Ambassadors had the opportunity to tour a new home built by Marty and Connie Boose, owners of Boose Construction.

Marty started building homes in 1992. After deciding Atlantic needed more affordable housing, he decided to start a development on Ash Street. As of today, Boose Construction has built six homes, four of which have been sold. The Ambassadors visited 1408 Ash Street, a newly finished house that is now for sale.