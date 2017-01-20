Atlantic Area Ambassadors Visit Boose Construction
January 20th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Atlantic Area Ambassadors were hosted by Boose Construction this (Thursday) morning. The Ambassadors had the opportunity to tour a new home built by Marty and Connie Boose, owners of Boose Construction.
Marty started building homes in 1992. After deciding Atlantic needed more affordable housing, he decided to start a development on Ash Street. As of today, Boose Construction has built six homes, four of which have been sold. The Ambassadors visited 1408 Ash Street, a newly finished house that is now for sale.