Arrest and accident Saturday night in Red Oak

News

Police in Red Oak arrested one person Saturday night and investigated a hit-and-run accident. Officials say 26-year old Devon Leigh Miller, of Clarinda, was arrested at around 10:30-p.m. for Driving While Suspended (A simple misdemeanor). Miller was transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center, where she was being held on a $300 bond.

And, Red Oak Police say a 2010 Ford Mustang belonging to Janet Norris, of Red Oak, was legally parked in the 1000 block of Miler Avenue, when it was struck on the rear driver’s side by an unknown vehicle. The damage amounted to approximately $2500. The accident, which happened sometime before 8-p.m., remains under investigation.