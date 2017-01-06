Area high school basketball scores from Thursday, 1/5/17

January 5th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

BOYS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 69, Earlham 64

Clarinda 73, Essex 50

Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Stanton 53

Grand View Christian 94, Diagonal 7

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 48, West Monona, Onawa 35

Murray 57, Mount Ayr 44

Nodaway-Holt, Mo. 59, Sidney 52

Sioux City, East 74, Lewis Central 49

CNOS Classic

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 68, Westwood, Sloan 26

South Sioux City, Neb. 47, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 54, Earlham 32

Clarinda 66, Essex 61, OT

Lewis Central 64, Sioux City, East 41

Mount Ayr 51, Murray 40

Omaha Nation, Neb. 63, Whiting 38

Sidney 60, Nodaway-Holt, Mo. 40

Stanton 42, Fremont Mills, Tabor 37

CNOS Classic

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 59, Woodbury Central, Moville 35

Pierce, Neb. 37, Sioux City, North 36