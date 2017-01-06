Area high school basketball scores from Thursday, 1/5/17
January 5th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
|BOYS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 69, Earlham 64
Clarinda 73, Essex 50
Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Stanton 53
Grand View Christian 94, Diagonal 7
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 48, West Monona, Onawa 35
Murray 57, Mount Ayr 44
Nodaway-Holt, Mo. 59, Sidney 52
Sioux City, East 74, Lewis Central 49
|CNOS Classic
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 68, Westwood, Sloan 26
South Sioux City, Neb. 47, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 45
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 54, Earlham 32
Clarinda 66, Essex 61, OT
Lewis Central 64, Sioux City, East 41
Mount Ayr 51, Murray 40
Omaha Nation, Neb. 63, Whiting 38
Sidney 60, Nodaway-Holt, Mo. 40
Stanton 42, Fremont Mills, Tabor 37
|CNOS Classic
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 59, Woodbury Central, Moville 35
Pierce, Neb. 37, Sioux City, North 36