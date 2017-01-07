Area girls basketball scores from 1/6/17

Sports

January 7th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

GIRLS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53, Tri-Center, Neola 43

ADM, Adel 61, Bondurant Farrar 30

Boone 65, Carroll 38

CAM, Anita 67, Ar-We-Va, Westside 16

Carlisle 50, Winterset 30

Central Decatur, Leon 75, East Union, Afton 26

Charter Oak-Ute 45, Coon Rapids-Bayard 38

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 56, Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 35

Denison-Schleswig 58, Atlantic 35

Essex 45, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38

Glidden-Ralston 55, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 36

Griswold 36, Riverside, Oakland 27

Interstate 35,Truro 63, Lenox 17

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Glenwood 43

Lewis Central 79, Clarinda 17

Logan-Magnolia 56, IKM-Manning 43

Mount Ayr 68, Martensdale-St. Marys 40

Red Oak 55, Shenandoah 48

Sidney 89, Heartland Christian 19

Southwest Valley 62, Wayne, Corydon 52

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 67, Harlan 37

Treynor 66, Missouri Valley 23

Underwood 64, Audubon 50

West Central Valley, Stuart 57, Earlham 47

West Monona, Onawa 67, River Valley, Correctionville 41

Woodward-Granger 43, AC/GC 29