Area girls basketball scores from 1/6/17
January 7th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53, Tri-Center, Neola 43
ADM, Adel 61, Bondurant Farrar 30
Boone 65, Carroll 38
CAM, Anita 67, Ar-We-Va, Westside 16
Carlisle 50, Winterset 30
Central Decatur, Leon 75, East Union, Afton 26
Charter Oak-Ute 45, Coon Rapids-Bayard 38
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 56, Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 35
Denison-Schleswig 58, Atlantic 35
Essex 45, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38
Glidden-Ralston 55, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 36
Griswold 36, Riverside, Oakland 27
Interstate 35,Truro 63, Lenox 17
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Glenwood 43
Lewis Central 79, Clarinda 17
Logan-Magnolia 56, IKM-Manning 43
Mount Ayr 68, Martensdale-St. Marys 40
Red Oak 55, Shenandoah 48
Sidney 89, Heartland Christian 19
Southwest Valley 62, Wayne, Corydon 52
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 67, Harlan 37
Treynor 66, Missouri Valley 23
Underwood 64, Audubon 50
West Central Valley, Stuart 57, Earlham 47
West Monona, Onawa 67, River Valley, Correctionville 41
Woodward-Granger 43, AC/GC 29