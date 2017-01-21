Area girls basketball scores from 1/20/17

Sports

January 21st, 2017 by Ric Hanson

Atlantic 41, Clarinda 29

Audubon 49, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 31

Ballard 57, ADM, Adel 47

Boone 46, Winterset 23

Central Decatur, Leon 62, Nodaway Valley 42

Charter Oak-Ute 68, Paton-Churdan 45

Coon Rapids-Bayard 36, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 51

Denison-Schleswig 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 59

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 47

Griswold 48, Missouri Valley 43

IKM-Manning 62, Tri-Center, Neola 13

Interstate 35,Truro 60, Bedford 22

Kingsley-Pierson 76, West Monona, Onawa 64

Lewis Central 53, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44

Logan-Magnolia 69, Riverside, Oakland 19

Mount Ayr 76, Wayne, Corydon 48

Panorama, Panora 61, AC/GC 34

Pleasantville 65, East Union, Afton 37

Red Oak 55, Harlan 35

Seymour 69, Orient-Macksburg 17

Shenandoah 74, Glenwood 51

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 54, Lenox 36

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Creston 48

Treynor 60, Underwood 37

West Central Valley, Stuart 52, Madrid 45

West Harrison, Mondamin 64, Woodbine 60

Westwood, Sloan 73, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 27

Corner Conference Tournament
Third Place

Essex 49, Fremont Mills, Tabor 45

Championship

Sidney 47, Stanton 36