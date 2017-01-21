Area girls basketball scores from 1/20/17
January 21st, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Atlantic 41, Clarinda 29
Audubon 49, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 31
Ballard 57, ADM, Adel 47
Boone 46, Winterset 23
Central Decatur, Leon 62, Nodaway Valley 42
Charter Oak-Ute 68, Paton-Churdan 45
Coon Rapids-Bayard 36, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 51
Denison-Schleswig 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 59
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 47
Griswold 48, Missouri Valley 43
IKM-Manning 62, Tri-Center, Neola 13
Interstate 35,Truro 60, Bedford 22
Kingsley-Pierson 76, West Monona, Onawa 64
Lewis Central 53, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44
Logan-Magnolia 69, Riverside, Oakland 19
Mount Ayr 76, Wayne, Corydon 48
Panorama, Panora 61, AC/GC 34
Pleasantville 65, East Union, Afton 37
Red Oak 55, Harlan 35
Seymour 69, Orient-Macksburg 17
Shenandoah 74, Glenwood 51
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 54, Lenox 36
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Creston 48
Treynor 60, Underwood 37
West Central Valley, Stuart 52, Madrid 45
West Harrison, Mondamin 64, Woodbine 60
Westwood, Sloan 73, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 27
|Corner Conference Tournament
|Third Place
Essex 49, Fremont Mills, Tabor 45
|Championship
Sidney 47, Stanton 36