Area boys/girls basketball scores from Tue., 1/17/17 & reschedule dates
January 18th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
|BOYS BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 78, Dallas Center-Grimes 65
Ar-We-Va, Westside 60, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51
Creston 54, Clarinda 53
Earlham 62, Panorama, Panora 32
Glenwood 83, Red Oak 63
Lewis Central 65, Denison-Schleswig 56
Logan-Magnolia 68, Griswold 41
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 58, Lawton-Bronson 40
Mount Ayr 52, East Union, Afton 35
Southwest Valley 53, Bedford 45
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 62, Shenandoah 40
Woodbury Central, Moville 71, West Monona, Onawa 45
|Corner Conference Tournament
|First Round
East Mills 44, Essex 42
Sidney 70, Clarinda Academy 40
Stanton 82, Heartland Christian 35
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca vs. Treynor, ppd.
Atlantic vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll, ppd. to Feb 2.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ppd. to Feb 14.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Woodbine, ppd.
IKM-Manning vs. Underwood, ppd.
Nodaway Valley vs. Lenox, ppd. to Jan 30.
Paton-Churdan vs. CAM, Anita, ppd.
Riverside, Oakland vs. Audubon, ppd. to Jan 19.
Tri-Center, Neola vs. Missouri Valley, ppd.
West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Glidden-Ralston, ppd.
Whiting vs. Omaha Christian Academy, Neb., ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 60, Ar-We-Va, Westside 27
Creston 59, Clarinda 32
Dallas Center-Grimes 49, ADM, Adel 33
Lawton-Bronson 52, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 38
Lewis Central 54, Denison-Schleswig 29
Logan-Magnolia 60, Griswold 37
Mount Ayr 63, East Union, Afton 32
Panorama, Panora 74, Earlham 40
Red Oak 57, Glenwood 33
Shenandoah 65, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 42
Southwest Valley 56, Bedford 18
West Central Valley, Stuart 45, AC/GC 26
Westwood, Sloan 80, OA-BCIG 37
Woodbury Central, Moville 50, West Monona, Onawa 22
|Corner Conference Tournament
|First Round
Stanton 63, Heartland Christian 30
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca vs. Treynor, ppd.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ppd.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Woodbine, ppd.
IKM-Manning vs. Underwood, ppd.
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll vs. Atlantic, ppd. to Feb 2.
Nodaway Valley vs. Lenox, ppd. to Jan 30.
Paton-Churdan vs. CAM, Anita, ppd.
Tri-Center, Neola vs. Missouri Valley, ppd.
West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Glidden-Ralston, ppd.
Whiting vs. Omaha Christian Academy, Neb., ppd.