Area boys/girls basketball scores from Tue., 1/17/17 & reschedule dates

Sports

January 18th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

BOYS BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 78, Dallas Center-Grimes 65

Ar-We-Va, Westside 60, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51

Creston 54, Clarinda 53

Earlham 62, Panorama, Panora 32

Glenwood 83, Red Oak 63

Lewis Central 65, Denison-Schleswig 56

Logan-Magnolia 68, Griswold 41

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 58, Lawton-Bronson 40

Mount Ayr 52, East Union, Afton 35

Southwest Valley 53, Bedford 45

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 62, Shenandoah 40

Woodbury Central, Moville 71, West Monona, Onawa 45

Corner Conference Tournament
First Round

East Mills 44, Essex 42

Sidney 70, Clarinda Academy 40

Stanton 82, Heartland Christian 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca vs. Treynor, ppd.

Atlantic vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll, ppd. to Feb 2.

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ppd. to Feb 14.

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Woodbine, ppd.

IKM-Manning vs. Underwood, ppd.

Nodaway Valley vs. Lenox, ppd. to Jan 30.

Paton-Churdan vs. CAM, Anita, ppd.

Riverside, Oakland vs. Audubon, ppd. to Jan 19.

Tri-Center, Neola vs. Missouri Valley, ppd.

West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Glidden-Ralston, ppd.

Whiting vs. Omaha Christian Academy, Neb., ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 60, Ar-We-Va, Westside 27

Creston 59, Clarinda 32

Dallas Center-Grimes 49, ADM, Adel 33

Lawton-Bronson 52, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 38

Lewis Central 54, Denison-Schleswig 29

Logan-Magnolia 60, Griswold 37

Mount Ayr 63, East Union, Afton 32

Panorama, Panora 74, Earlham 40

Red Oak 57, Glenwood 33

Shenandoah 65, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 42

Southwest Valley 56, Bedford 18

West Central Valley, Stuart 45, AC/GC 26

Westwood, Sloan 80, OA-BCIG 37

Woodbury Central, Moville 50, West Monona, Onawa 22

Corner Conference Tournament
First Round

Stanton 63, Heartland Christian 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca vs. Treynor, ppd.

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ppd.

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Woodbine, ppd.

IKM-Manning vs. Underwood, ppd.

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll vs. Atlantic, ppd. to Feb 2.

Nodaway Valley vs. Lenox, ppd. to Jan 30.

Paton-Churdan vs. CAM, Anita, ppd.

Tri-Center, Neola vs. Missouri Valley, ppd.

West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Glidden-Ralston, ppd.

Whiting vs. Omaha Christian Academy, Neb., ppd.