Area boys/girls basketball scores from Tue., 1/10/17
January 11th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
|BOYS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 75, Griswold 27
Atlantic 68, Glenwood 32
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 68, Woodbine 53
Carlisle 73, ADM, Adel 69
Clarinda 66, Red Oak 44
Des Moines Christian 76, Panorama, Panora 41
East Union, Afton 51, Southwest Valley 45
Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, East Mills 35
Gretna, Neb. 57, Lewis Central 37
Lenox 51, Mount Ayr 42
Nodaway Valley 74, Bedford 61
Sioux City, East 65, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60
Sioux City, North 76, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 59
Treynor 77, Riverside, Oakland 28
Underwood 74, Logan-Magnolia 63
Van Meter 41, Earlham 40
Winterset 67, Bondurant Farrar 61
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Audubon vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.
Ballard vs. Carroll, ppd. to Jan 19.
Charter Oak-Ute vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside, ppd. to Jan 12.
Glidden-Ralston vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll vs. Harlan, ppd. to Jan 21.
Missouri Valley vs. IKM-Manning, ppd.
West Monona, Onawa vs. Westwood, Sloan, ppd. to Jan 13.
Woodward-Granger vs. West Central Valley, Stuart, ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 46, Griswold 23
Carlisle 56, ADM, Adel 39
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 65, Sioux City, East 53
Des Moines Christian 50, Panorama, Panora 39
Fremont Mills, Tabor 27, East Mills 20
Glenwood 51, Atlantic 37
Lewis Central 60, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 49
Logan-Magnolia 59, Underwood 50
Mount Ayr 73, Lenox 30
Nodaway Valley 63, Bedford 22
Red Oak 56, Clarinda 38
Sioux City, North 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 40
Southwest Valley 56, East Union, Afton 36
Treynor 55, Riverside, Oakland 22
Van Meter 61, Earlham 36
Winterset 37, Bondurant Farrar 13
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Audubon vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.
Ballard vs. Carroll, ppd. to Jan 16.
Charter Oak-Ute vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside, ppd. to Jan 12.
Denison-Schleswig vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs, ppd.
Harlan vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll, ppd. to Jan 23.
Missouri Valley vs. IKM-Manning, ppd.
West Monona, Onawa vs. Westwood, Sloan, ppd. to Jan 13.