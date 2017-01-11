Area boys/girls basketball scores from Tue., 1/10/17

Sports

January 11th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

BOYS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 75, Griswold 27

Atlantic 68, Glenwood 32

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 68, Woodbine 53

Carlisle 73, ADM, Adel 69

Clarinda 66, Red Oak 44

Des Moines Christian 76, Panorama, Panora 41

East Union, Afton 51, Southwest Valley 45

Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, East Mills 35

Gretna, Neb. 57, Lewis Central 37

Lenox 51, Mount Ayr 42

Nodaway Valley 74, Bedford 61

Sioux City, East 65, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60

Sioux City, North 76, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 59

Treynor 77, Riverside, Oakland 28

Underwood 74, Logan-Magnolia 63

Van Meter 41, Earlham 40

Winterset 67, Bondurant Farrar 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Audubon vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.

Ballard vs. Carroll, ppd. to Jan 19.

Charter Oak-Ute vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside, ppd. to Jan 12.

Glidden-Ralston vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll vs. Harlan, ppd. to Jan 21.

Missouri Valley vs. IKM-Manning, ppd.

West Monona, Onawa vs. Westwood, Sloan, ppd. to Jan 13.

Woodward-Granger vs. West Central Valley, Stuart, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 46, Griswold 23

Carlisle 56, ADM, Adel 39

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 65, Sioux City, East 53

Des Moines Christian 50, Panorama, Panora 39

Fremont Mills, Tabor 27, East Mills 20

Glenwood 51, Atlantic 37

Lewis Central 60, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 49

Logan-Magnolia 59, Underwood 50

Mount Ayr 73, Lenox 30

Nodaway Valley 63, Bedford 22

Red Oak 56, Clarinda 38

Sioux City, North 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 40

Southwest Valley 56, East Union, Afton 36

Treynor 55, Riverside, Oakland 22

Van Meter 61, Earlham 36

Winterset 37, Bondurant Farrar 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Audubon vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.

Ballard vs. Carroll, ppd. to Jan 16.

Charter Oak-Ute vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside, ppd. to Jan 12.

Denison-Schleswig vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs, ppd.

Harlan vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll, ppd. to Jan 23.

Missouri Valley vs. IKM-Manning, ppd.

West Monona, Onawa vs. Westwood, Sloan, ppd. to Jan 13.