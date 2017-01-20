Area boys/girls basketball scores from Thursday, 1/19/17
January 20th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Audubon 80, Riverside, Oakland 41Ballard 72, Carroll 51
CAM, Anita 44, AC/GC 32
Glenwood 70, Denison-Schleswig 54
Interstate 35,Truro 76, Mount Ayr 73, 3OT
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 63, East Sac County 54
Martensdale-St. Marys 61, Southwest Valley 55
Siouxland Community Christian 61, OA-BCIG 38
Tri-Center, Neola 72, Missouri Valley 40
Underwood 68, IKM-Manning 65
Unity Christian, Orange City 69, Sioux Center 67
West Monona, Onawa 85, Whiting 18
|Corner Conference Tournament
|Semi-Finals
Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, East Mills 37
Stanton 69, Sidney 55
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Audubon 48, Riverside, Oakland 35Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69, Sioux City, East 56
CAM, Anita 57, AC/GC 48
Denison-Schleswig 51, Glenwood 36
East Sac County 56, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 31
IKM-Manning 62, Underwood 51
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56, Atlantic 40
Mount Ayr 35, Interstate 35,Truro 34
Siouxland Community Christian 53, OA-BCIG 48
Southwest Valley 43, Martensdale-St. Marys 42
West Monona, Onawa 55, Whiting 29