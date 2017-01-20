Area boys/girls basketball scores from Thursday, 1/19/17

Sports

January 20th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

BOYS BASKETBALL

Audubon 80, Riverside, Oakland 41Ballard 72, Carroll 51

CAM, Anita 44, AC/GC 32

Glenwood 70, Denison-Schleswig 54

Interstate 35,Truro 76, Mount Ayr 73, 3OT

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 63, East Sac County 54

Martensdale-St. Marys 61, Southwest Valley 55

Siouxland Community Christian 61, OA-BCIG 38

Tri-Center, Neola 72, Missouri Valley 40

Underwood 68, IKM-Manning 65

Unity Christian, Orange City 69, Sioux Center 67

West Monona, Onawa 85, Whiting 18

Corner Conference Tournament
Semi-Finals

Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, East Mills 37

Stanton 69, Sidney 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Audubon 48, Riverside, Oakland 35Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69, Sioux City, East 56

CAM, Anita 57, AC/GC 48

Denison-Schleswig 51, Glenwood 36

East Sac County 56, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 31

IKM-Manning 62, Underwood 51

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56, Atlantic 40

Mount Ayr 35, Interstate 35,Truro 34

Siouxland Community Christian 53, OA-BCIG 48

Southwest Valley 43, Martensdale-St. Marys 42

West Monona, Onawa 55, Whiting 29