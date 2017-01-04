Area boys/girls basketball scores from 1/3/17

Sports

January 4th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alta/Aurelia 53, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 43

Ar-We-Va, Westside 81, Paton-Churdan 49

Audubon 65, Logan-Magnolia 60

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 67, Unity Christian, Orange City 53

CAM, Anita 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 49

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 53, Red Oak 52

Denison-Schleswig 63, Shenandoah 50

Des Moines Christian 80, West Central Valley, Stuart 50

Earlham 68, Woodward-Granger 55

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 81, Akron-Westfield 58

Glenwood 61, South Page, College Springs -Clarinda 24

Harlan 74, Atlantic 71

Hinton 58, Westwood, Sloan 19

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 70, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48

Lamoni 72, Orient-Macksburg 40

LeMars 65, Storm Lake 53

Lewis Central 64, Creston 48

Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46

Panorama, Panora 70, Ogden 65

Pella 85, ADM, Adel 60

South Central Calhoun 60, OA-BCIG 47

Southeast Valley 64, East Sac County 55

Treynor 57, Tri-Center, Neola 54, OT

Van Meter 69, AC/GC 25

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Akron-Westfield 68, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 31

Alta/Aurelia 53, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 20

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Unity Christian, Orange City 44

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 53, Charter Oak-Ute 47

CAM, Anita 58, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43

Clarinda 48, Glenwood 47

Des Moines Christian 72, West Central Valley, Stuart 25

East Sac County 47, Southeast Valley 22

Glidden-Ralston 71, Woodbine 35

Harlan 67, Atlantic 49

Lamoni 55, Orient-Macksburg 17

LeMars 48, Storm Lake 29

Lewis Central 55, Creston 19

Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 57, Fremont Mills, Tabor 33

Panorama, Panora 55, Ogden 31

Pella 69, ADM, Adel 26

Shenandoah 43, Denison-Schleswig 27

Sidney 58, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 50

Sioux Center 53, West Lyon, Inwood 45

South Central Calhoun 55, OA-BCIG 51

South Sioux City, Neb. 67, Sioux City, West 34

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 46

Treynor 68, Tri-Center, Neola 29

Van Meter 59, AC/GC 23

Westwood, Sloan 65, Hinton 22

Woodward-Granger 44, Earlham 42