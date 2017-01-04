Area boys/girls basketball scores from 1/3/17
January 4th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Alta/Aurelia 53, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 43
Ar-We-Va, Westside 81, Paton-Churdan 49
Audubon 65, Logan-Magnolia 60
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 67, Unity Christian, Orange City 53
CAM, Anita 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 49
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 53, Red Oak 52
Denison-Schleswig 63, Shenandoah 50
Des Moines Christian 80, West Central Valley, Stuart 50
Earlham 68, Woodward-Granger 55
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 81, Akron-Westfield 58
Glenwood 61, South Page, College Springs -Clarinda 24
Harlan 74, Atlantic 71
Hinton 58, Westwood, Sloan 19
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 70, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48
Lamoni 72, Orient-Macksburg 40
LeMars 65, Storm Lake 53
Lewis Central 64, Creston 48
Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46
Panorama, Panora 70, Ogden 65
Pella 85, ADM, Adel 60
South Central Calhoun 60, OA-BCIG 47
Southeast Valley 64, East Sac County 55
Treynor 57, Tri-Center, Neola 54, OT
Van Meter 69, AC/GC 25
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Akron-Westfield 68, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 31
Alta/Aurelia 53, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 20
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Unity Christian, Orange City 44
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 53, Charter Oak-Ute 47
CAM, Anita 58, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Clarinda 48, Glenwood 47
Des Moines Christian 72, West Central Valley, Stuart 25
East Sac County 47, Southeast Valley 22
Glidden-Ralston 71, Woodbine 35
Harlan 67, Atlantic 49
Lamoni 55, Orient-Macksburg 17
LeMars 48, Storm Lake 29
Lewis Central 55, Creston 19
Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 57, Fremont Mills, Tabor 33
Panorama, Panora 55, Ogden 31
Pella 69, ADM, Adel 26
Shenandoah 43, Denison-Schleswig 27
Sidney 58, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 50
Sioux Center 53, West Lyon, Inwood 45
South Central Calhoun 55, OA-BCIG 51
South Sioux City, Neb. 67, Sioux City, West 34
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 46
Treynor 68, Tri-Center, Neola 29
Van Meter 59, AC/GC 23
Westwood, Sloan 65, Hinton 22
Woodward-Granger 44, Earlham 42