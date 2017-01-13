Area boys/girls basketball scores from 1/12/17

Sports

January 13th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ar-We-Va, Westside 81, Charter Oak-Ute 46

Bedford 67, Shenandoah 58

Carlisle 70, Creston 57

Central Decatur, Leon 43, Mount Ayr 42

East Mills 40, Griswold 28

Lawton-Bronson 67, West Monona, Onawa 47

Murray 77, East Union, Afton 25

Nodaway Valley 72, Interstate 35,Truro 71

Stanton 62, Southwest Valley 54

Westwood, Sloan 62, River Valley, Correctionville 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Decatur, Leon 74, Mount Ayr 53

Griswold 44, East Mills 32

Interstate 35,Truro 57, Nodaway Valley 39

Lawton-Bronson 44, West Monona, Onawa 40

Murray 46, East Union, Afton 27

Shenandoah 75, Bedford 16

Stanton 43, Southwest Valley 33

Westwood, Sloan 83, River Valley, Correctionville 19