Area boys/girls basketball scores from 1/12/17
January 13th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Ar-We-Va, Westside 81, Charter Oak-Ute 46
Bedford 67, Shenandoah 58
Carlisle 70, Creston 57
Central Decatur, Leon 43, Mount Ayr 42
East Mills 40, Griswold 28
Lawton-Bronson 67, West Monona, Onawa 47
Murray 77, East Union, Afton 25
Nodaway Valley 72, Interstate 35,Truro 71
Stanton 62, Southwest Valley 54
Westwood, Sloan 62, River Valley, Correctionville 41
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Decatur, Leon 74, Mount Ayr 53
Griswold 44, East Mills 32
Interstate 35,Truro 57, Nodaway Valley 39
Lawton-Bronson 44, West Monona, Onawa 40
Murray 46, East Union, Afton 27
Shenandoah 75, Bedford 16
Stanton 43, Southwest Valley 33
Westwood, Sloan 83, River Valley, Correctionville 19