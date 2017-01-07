Area boys basketball scores from Friday, 1/6/17
January 7th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
|BOYS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 63, Tri-Center, Neola 53
ADM, Adel 70, Bondurant Farrar 59
Ar-We-Va, Westside 49, CAM, Anita 30
Atlantic 69, Denison-Schleswig 42
Bedford 84, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 54
Boone 62, Carroll 50
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 67, Glidden-Ralston 45
Central Decatur, Leon 67, East Union, Afton 50
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Charter Oak-Ute 46
Earlham 64, West Central Valley, Stuart 47
East Mills 67, Clarinda Academy 40
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63, Paton-Churdan 49
Fremont Mills, Tabor 81, Essex 51
Harlan 54, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45
IKM-Manning 63, Logan-Magnolia 56
Interstate 35,Truro 84, Lenox 73
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 76, Glenwood 67, OT
Lewis Central 68, Clarinda 32
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Mount Ayr 20
Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 44, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 27
Panorama, Panora 74, Woodward Academy 66
Pleasantville 54, Nodaway Valley 38
Red Oak 61, Shenandoah 57
Riverside, Oakland 55, Griswold 54
Sidney 80, Heartland Christian 28
Southwest Valley 78, Wayne, Corydon 42
Treynor 54, Missouri Valley 18
Underwood 75, Audubon 66
Winterset 75, Carlisle 52
Woodward-Granger 60, AC/GC 45