Area boys basketball scores from Friday, 1/6/17

Sports

January 7th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

BOYS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 63, Tri-Center, Neola 53

ADM, Adel 70, Bondurant Farrar 59

Ar-We-Va, Westside 49, CAM, Anita 30

Atlantic 69, Denison-Schleswig 42

Bedford 84, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 54

Boone 62, Carroll 50

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 67, Glidden-Ralston 45

Central Decatur, Leon 67, East Union, Afton 50

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Charter Oak-Ute 46

Earlham 64, West Central Valley, Stuart 47

East Mills 67, Clarinda Academy 40

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63, Paton-Churdan 49

Fremont Mills, Tabor 81, Essex 51

Harlan 54, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45

IKM-Manning 63, Logan-Magnolia 56

Interstate 35,Truro 84, Lenox 73

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 76, Glenwood 67, OT

Lewis Central 68, Clarinda 32

Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Mount Ayr 20

Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 44, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 27

Panorama, Panora 74, Woodward Academy 66

Pleasantville 54, Nodaway Valley 38

Red Oak 61, Shenandoah 57

Riverside, Oakland 55, Griswold 54

Sidney 80, Heartland Christian 28

Southwest Valley 78, Wayne, Corydon 42

Treynor 54, Missouri Valley 18

Underwood 75, Audubon 66

Winterset 75, Carlisle 52

Woodward-Granger 60, AC/GC 45