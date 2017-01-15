Area basketball scores from Sat., 1/14/17
January 14th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Ar-We-Va, Westside 72, Woodbine 23
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 62, Sioux City, West 56
Coon Rapids-Bayard 67, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54
IKM-Manning 79, Missouri Valley 36
Van Meter 76, Winterset 54
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 55
Cherokee, Washington 96, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 36
Denison-Schleswig 54, OA-BCIG 46
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57, Glidden-Ralston 54, OT
Harlan 37, Glenwood 34
IKM-Manning 73, Missouri Valley 41
Ponca, Neb. 62, Westwood, Sloan 60
Sidney 50, Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 20
Van Meter 38, Winterset 29