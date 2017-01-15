Area basketball scores from Sat., 1/14/17

Sports

January 14th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ar-We-Va, Westside 72, Woodbine 23

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 62, Sioux City, West 56

Coon Rapids-Bayard 67, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54

IKM-Manning 79, Missouri Valley 36

Van Meter 76, Winterset 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 55

Cherokee, Washington 96, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 36

Denison-Schleswig 54, OA-BCIG 46

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57, Glidden-Ralston 54, OT

Harlan 37, Glenwood 34

IKM-Manning 73, Missouri Valley 41

Ponca, Neb. 62, Westwood, Sloan 60

Sidney 50, Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 20

Van Meter 38, Winterset 29

 