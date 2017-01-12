ARDELLE LORENZEN, 85, of Atlantic & formerly of Walnut (Svcs. 1/14/16)

Obituaries

ARDELLE LORENZEN, 85, of Atlantic (& formerly of Walnut), died Wed., Jan. 11th, at the Atlantic Nursing & Rehab Center. Funeral services for ARDELLE LORENZEN will be held 2-p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14th, at the Peace United Church of Christ, in Walnut. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.

Burial will be in the Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut.

ARDELLE LORENZEN is survived by:

Her sister – Janet Eslick, of Ft. Collins, CO.