AP Men’s Basketball Top 25 1/9/2017

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Baylor (55) 15-0 1608 2 2. Kansas (8) 14-1 1517 3 3. Villanova (1) 15-1 1499 1 4. UCLA (1) 16-1 1433 4 5. Gonzaga 15-0 1366 5 6. Kentucky 13-2 1327 6 7. Duke 14-2 1173 8 8. Creighton 15-1 1111 10 9. Florida State 15-1 1071 12 10. West Virginia 13-2 972 7 11. North Carolina 14-3 902 14 12. Butler 14-2 880 18 13. Oregon 15-2 869 15 14. Louisville 13-3 744 9 15. Xavier 13-2 651 16 16. Arizona 15-2 634 17 17. Purdue 14-3 584 20 18. Wisconsin 13-3 581 13 19. Virginia 12-3 580 11 20. Notre Dame 14-2 468 23 21. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 14-1 377 19 22. Cincinnati 13-2 256 22 23. Florida 12-3 252 24 24. Minnesota 15-2 167 — 25. Kansas State 13-2 20 — 25. Southern Cal 15-2 20 25

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa State 7, Indiana 6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC-Wilmington 3, VCU 3, Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita State 2.