AP Men’s Basketball Top 25 1/9/2017

Sports

January 9th, 2017 by Chris Parks

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (55) 15-0 1608 2
2. Kansas (8) 14-1 1517 3
3. Villanova (1) 15-1 1499 1
4. UCLA (1) 16-1 1433 4
5. Gonzaga 15-0 1366 5
6. Kentucky 13-2 1327 6
7. Duke 14-2 1173 8
8. Creighton 15-1 1111 10
9. Florida State 15-1 1071 12
10. West Virginia 13-2 972 7
11. North Carolina 14-3 902 14
12. Butler 14-2 880 18
13. Oregon 15-2 869 15
14. Louisville 13-3 744 9
15. Xavier 13-2 651 16
16. Arizona 15-2 634 17
17. Purdue 14-3 584 20
18. Wisconsin 13-3 581 13
19. Virginia 12-3 580 11
20. Notre Dame 14-2 468 23
21. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 14-1 377 19
22. Cincinnati 13-2 256 22
23. Florida 12-3 252 24
24. Minnesota 15-2 167
25. Kansas State 13-2 20
25. Southern Cal 15-2 20 25

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa State 7, Indiana 6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC-Wilmington 3, VCU 3, Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita State 2.