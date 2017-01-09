AP Men’s Basketball Top 25 1/9/2017
January 9th, 2017 by Chris Parks
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts Prv
|1. Baylor (55)
|15-0
|1608
|2
|2. Kansas (8)
|14-1
|1517
|3
|3. Villanova (1)
|15-1
|1499
|1
|4. UCLA (1)
|16-1
|1433
|4
|5. Gonzaga
|15-0
|1366
|5
|6. Kentucky
|13-2
|1327
|6
|7. Duke
|14-2
|1173
|8
|8. Creighton
|15-1
|1111
|10
|9. Florida State
|15-1
|1071
|12
|10. West Virginia
|13-2
|972
|7
|11. North Carolina
|14-3
|902
|14
|12. Butler
|14-2
|880
|18
|13. Oregon
|15-2
|869
|15
|14. Louisville
|13-3
|744
|9
|15. Xavier
|13-2
|651
|16
|16. Arizona
|15-2
|634
|17
|17. Purdue
|14-3
|584
|20
|18. Wisconsin
|13-3
|581
|13
|19. Virginia
|12-3
|580
|11
|20. Notre Dame
|14-2
|468
|23
|21. Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|14-1
|377
|19
|22. Cincinnati
|13-2
|256
|22
|23. Florida
|12-3
|252
|24
|24. Minnesota
|15-2
|167
|—
|25. Kansas State
|13-2
|20
|—
|25. Southern Cal
|15-2
|20
|25
Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa State 7, Indiana 6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC-Wilmington 3, VCU 3, Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita State 2.