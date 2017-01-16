AP Men’s Basketball Top 25 1/16/2017

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Villanova (28) 17-1 1580 3 2. Kansas (32) 16-1 1562 2 3. UCLA (3) 18-1 1472 4 4. Gonzaga (2) 17-0 1433 5 5. Kentucky 15-2 1357 6 6. Baylor 16-1 1315 1 7. West Virginia 15-2 1185 10 7. Creighton 17-1 1185 8 9. North Carolina 16-3 1063 11 10. Florida St. 16-2 964 9 11. Oregon 16-2 931 13 12. Louisville 15-3 900 14 13. Butler 15-3 823 12 14. Arizona 16-2 757 16 15. Notre Dame 16-2 748 20 16. Virginia 13-3 677 19 17. Wisconsin 14-3 644 18 18. Duke 14-4 614 7 19. Florida 14-3 405 23 20. Cincinnati 15-2 373 22 21. Purdue 14-4 309 17 22. Xavier 13-4 294 15 23. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 15-2 210 21 24. South Carolina 14-3 125 – 25. Maryland 16-2 121 –

Others receiving votes: TCU 29, Southern Cal 14, SMU 8, Nevada 7, Northwestern 7, UNC Wilmington 6, Iowa St. 5, Akron 1, Kansas St 1.