AP Men’s Basketball Top 25 1/16/2017
January 16th, 2017 by Chris Parks
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Villanova (28)
|17-1
|1580
|3
|2. Kansas (32)
|16-1
|1562
|2
|3. UCLA (3)
|18-1
|1472
|4
|4. Gonzaga (2)
|17-0
|1433
|5
|5. Kentucky
|15-2
|1357
|6
|6. Baylor
|16-1
|1315
|1
|7. West Virginia
|15-2
|1185
|10
|7. Creighton
|17-1
|1185
|8
|9. North Carolina
|16-3
|1063
|11
|10. Florida St.
|16-2
|964
|9
|11. Oregon
|16-2
|931
|13
|12. Louisville
|15-3
|900
|14
|13. Butler
|15-3
|823
|12
|14. Arizona
|16-2
|757
|16
|15. Notre Dame
|16-2
|748
|20
|16. Virginia
|13-3
|677
|19
|17. Wisconsin
|14-3
|644
|18
|18. Duke
|14-4
|614
|7
|19. Florida
|14-3
|405
|23
|20. Cincinnati
|15-2
|373
|22
|21. Purdue
|14-4
|309
|17
|22. Xavier
|13-4
|294
|15
|23. Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|15-2
|210
|21
|24. South Carolina
|14-3
|125
|–
|25. Maryland
|16-2
|121
|–
Others receiving votes: TCU 29, Southern Cal 14, SMU 8, Nevada 7, Northwestern 7, UNC Wilmington 6, Iowa St. 5, Akron 1, Kansas St 1.