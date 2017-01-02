Annual organizational meetings set for Boards of Supervisors in Adair & Cass Counties

News

The Board of Supervisors in Adair and Cass Counties will hold their annual organizational meetings Tuesday morning (Jan 3rd), in Greenfield and Atlantic, respectively. The meeting in Atlantic begins at 8:30-a.m., while the Greenfield meeting gets underway at 9-a.m.

Both Boards will take care of Administrative duties that include electing a Board Chair and Vice-Chair for 2017, setting their meeting schedule, approving the appointments of Deputies and/or their assistants; Adopting a Master Matrix livestock Resolution for submission to the Iowa DNR that makes recommendations to approve or deny construction permit applications for livestock facilities, and much more.

In Adair County, a Public Hearing will be held at 9:30-a.m. Tuesday, on a Fiscal Year 2017 Budget Amendment, followed by a Resolution approving the amendment as written. Bob Kempf, with the Adair/Guthrie County Emergency Management Agency, will present a 28-E agreement and change in Tax Draw, to the Board. And, County Engineer Nick Kauffman will present for signature, a Resolution for Empowerment of the Engineering, as well as a Resolution Designating the County Engineer. Kauffman is also serving as Interim County Engineer in Union County.