AMBER ALERT issued in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities have issued an AMBER ALERT for two Polk County boys who was allegedly abducted by their biological mother on Dec. 28th. 12-year old Morgan, and 11-year old Landon Griffin, are believed to be in a brown 2003 Chevy Suburban with Iowa license plate CRY 371. They, along with their mother, 32-year old Mary Purcell, are believed to be on their way to Minnesota or Oregon. If you see those subjects and/or the vehicle, call 9-1-1.

Landon and Morgan are mixed-race (Asian/Caucasian) males with brown hair and brown eyes. They stand between 5-feet three- and 5-feet four-inches tall, and weigh about 135- to 140-pounds. Marcy Purcell is a white female with brown hair, green eyes. She stands about 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs about 150-pounds.