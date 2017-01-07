AMBER ALERT CANCELLED

News

An Amber Alert that was issued late Friday night for two Polk County boys who were allegedly abducted by their biological mother, was cancelled mid-day Saturday (today). There was no immediate word on the status or location of the boys and their mother.

The boys 12-year old Morgan, and 11-year old Landon Griffin, were allegedly taken by 32-year old Mary Andrea Purcell, at around 11-p.m. on Dec. 28th. The trio were believed to have been on their way to Minnesota or Oregon.