AMBER ALERT CANCELLED
January 7th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
An Amber Alert that was issued late Friday night for two Polk County boys who were allegedly abducted by their biological mother, was cancelled mid-day Saturday (today). There was no immediate word on the status or location of the boys and their mother.
The boys 12-year old Morgan, and 11-year old Landon Griffin, were allegedly taken by 32-year old Mary Andrea Purcell, at around 11-p.m. on Dec. 28th. The trio were believed to have been on their way to Minnesota or Oregon.