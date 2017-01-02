ALMA WILWERDING, 76, of Papillion, NE (Svcs. 1/4/17)
January 2nd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
ALMA WILWERDING, 76, of Papillion, NE, died Saturday, Dec. 31st, at Selected Specialty Hospital, in Papillion. A Mass of Christian Burial for ALMA WILWERDING will be held 10:30-a.m. Wed., Jan. 4th, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Defiance. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 4-until 8-p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3rd, with a Wake Servce at 7-p.m.
Graveside services will be held 3-p.m. Wed., at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Northboro, IA.
ALMA WILWERDING is survived by:
Her daughters – Pat (Jerry) Bissen, of Harlan; Joanne (Mike) Erlbacher, of Earling; Kinda Barragan, of Defiance; Diane (Dave) Lothridge, of Omaha, & Julie Mathison, of Stanton.
Her son – Denny (Lou) Wilwerding, of Omaha.
Her brother – Gary (Chery) Bredensteiner, of Lincoln, NE.
13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.