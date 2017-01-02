ALMA WILWERDING, 76, of Papillion, NE (Svcs. 1/4/17)

Obituaries

ALMA WILWERDING, 76, of Papillion, NE, died Saturday, Dec. 31st, at Selected Specialty Hospital, in Papillion. A Mass of Christian Burial for ALMA WILWERDING will be held 10:30-a.m. Wed., Jan. 4th, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Defiance. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 4-until 8-p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3rd, with a Wake Servce at 7-p.m.

Graveside services will be held 3-p.m. Wed., at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Northboro, IA.

ALMA WILWERDING is survived by:

Her daughters – Pat (Jerry) Bissen, of Harlan; Joanne (Mike) Erlbacher, of Earling; Kinda Barragan, of Defiance; Diane (Dave) Lothridge, of Omaha, & Julie Mathison, of Stanton.

Her son – Denny (Lou) Wilwerding, of Omaha.

Her brother – Gary (Chery) Bredensteiner, of Lincoln, NE.

13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.