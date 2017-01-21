AHSTW boys impress with big road win at Audubon

Sports

The AHSTW Vikings boys basketball team put on a great performance at Audubon Friday night with a 76-54 win. After a close back in forth game for much of the first half the Vikings put on a late second quarter run to lead 36-26 at the break. The Vikings then blew the game open with a 24 point third quarter to take a 23 point lead and cruise to the win.

RJ Harris had a huge night for the Vikings dropping in 24 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and taking 3 steals. Blaine Lees had a big impact in the paint for the Vikings with 18 points. Rhett Welsh also dropped home 16 for the now 13-1 Vikings. Next up AHSTW will try to avenge their only loss of the season with a home meeting against Logan-Magnolia.

Audubon was led in the loss by Josh Lange with 15 points and Tyler Reibhoff with 14. The Wheelers are now 8-4 on the season and will next face Treynor on Tuesday night.