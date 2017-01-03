Advocate for the state’s homeless urging Iowans to volunteer

News

Several thousand Iowans are entering the New Year without a home. A longtime advocate for the homeless in Iowa says she’s seeing more people who are living out of their cars or tents. Joni Hansen is calling on community leaders across the state to find ways to help those who struggling rebuild their live

“There needs to be more transitional programs…where it’s not just offered on an emergency basis — programs that help them find employment, get some financial management skills, and build their life from that,” Hansen says. She’s also encouraging everyday Iowans to get involved — and not just by donating money or clothes.

“Volunteer and get to know the people. Perhaps you have a lead on a job someone could get, but I think the whole thing starts with volunteering and getting to know the needs in your own community,” Hansen says.

The state’s annual Homeless Memorial Day was held on December 21st and 32 Iowans who died in the past year after struggling with homelessness were remembered at the gathering on the grounds of the Iowa Capitol. Hansen is director of Hospitality House, a daytime homeless shelter in Waterloo.

(Radio Iowa)