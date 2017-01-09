Adair County Sheriff’s report (1/9/17)

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports 4 arrests over the last week. Last Friday night, 53-year old Patrick Russell Darling, of Greenfield, was arrested by Greenfield Police for Simple Assault and Simple Domestic Abuse Assault, after he allegedly elbowed a woman in the nose, causing her nose to bleed a bit due to her having had a nose ring on the side of her nose. He also allegedly struck his wife in the face, causing pain but no visible injury. Patrick Darling was released the following day on his own recognizance.

Also arrested Friday, was 27-year old Alexander O’Dell Hicklin, of Des Moines. He was taken into custody at around 8:10-a.m. by an Iowa State Patrol Trooper, on charges of Driving Under Suspension, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Prescription Drug Violation, and OWI/2nd Offense. Hicklin was pulled over on Interstate 80 after the Trooper noticed a blue Dodge truck that was driving erratically eastbound near the 70 mile marker. When the truck stopped at Exit 86, Hicklin got out and looked at the rear tires.

A further investigation resulted in him being found in possession of a controlled substance, numerous syringes, a pop can and spoon used to take methadone pills. A bottle of prescription pills was found in the passenger side door of Hicklin’s vehicle, which he allegedly tried to hide in the Trooper’s squad car as he was being handcuffed. Hicklin was released from custody Thursday, on $2,000 bond.

And, as previously mentioned, 31-year old Derek Eugene Ueligger, of Creston, was arrested Jan. 4th by Adair County Sheriff’s Deputies in connection with a double fatal crash near Orient, last November. Euligger was being held in the Adair County Jail.