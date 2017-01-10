Adair County BOS to hear more budget requests & other reports

News

As the Budgetary Process continues for the Adair County Board of Supervisors, the Board, Wednesday, will hear additional requests for Fiscal Year 2018 funding from various department heads, departments and organizations. Budget requests are expected from: Home Care; The Adair County Sheriff; VA Director; Conservation Director; Midwest Partnership and Adair County Tourism.

The Board will also hear annual reports from MATURA and SICOG, and they’ll discuss longevity as well as Step increases for County employees in addition to other, administrative matters.

The Adair County Board of Supervisors meeting begins at 9-a.m. Wednesday in their Boardroom at the Adair County Courthouse in Greenfield.