Adair County BOS to hear FY2018 Budget requests, Friday

The Board of Supervisors in Adair County will hear several funding requests for Fiscal Year 2018 (FY2018) during their meeting Friday morning, in their Boardroom at the Adair County Courthouse.

The meeting begins at 9-a.m., with the Board considering recommendations from the County Compensation Board, and consideration of FY2018 hourly wage increases for full-and part-time County employees.

Requests for FY 2018 funding are also expected from (In order of appearance): the Adair County Attorney; Ag Extension Council; Library; Southern Iowa Trolley; Fair Board; County Auditor; MATURA; The Adair County Historical Society; Southern Iowa Council of Governments (SICOG); Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D), and the Dept. of Human Services.