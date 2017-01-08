Adair County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting, Monday

News

The Adair County Board of Supervisors will hold a Special Session 9-a.m. Monday, in their boardroom at the Courthouse, in Greenfield. During the session, the Supervisors will hear Fiscal Year 2018 Funding Requests from the following County Department Heads and/or Departments: Recorder; Treasurer; Custodian; Engineer; Auditor; Clerk of Court; Social Services; Medical Examiner; Mental Health, Data Processing; and Sanitarian.

Afterward, the Board will enter a Budget Work Session.